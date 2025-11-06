Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford face Newcastle United at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Hoping to translate their European form into Premier League points, Newcastle United will travel to face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday.

Keith Andrews's Bees come into the weekend's clash on the back of three wins from their last four games, though they were beaten 2-0 by Crystal Palace this past Saturday.

As for Newcastle, they bounced back from a disappointing 3-1 defeat against West Ham United to take all three points in a 2-0 Champions League triumph over Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to catch Sunday's Premier League action.

What time does Brentford vs. Newcastle United kick off?

The Magpies will kick off against Brentford at 2:00pm on Sunday, November 9 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Brentford vs. Newcastle United being played?

Brentford will welcome Newcastle to the Gtech Community Stadium, the 17,250-capacity ground that has been home to the Bees since its opening in 2020.

Sunday's hosts have only lost once on their own turf this season, a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City on October 5.

How to watch Brentford vs. Newcastle United in the UK

TV channels

This game will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Main Event TV channel.

Streaming

Fans can also stream the contest on the Sky Sports+ and Sky Go apps, as well as via NOW UK if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

Key events such as goals will be posted to the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be made available on the Sky Sports app and Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

Who will win Brentford vs. Newcastle United?

Brentford started the season as one of the favourites for relegation after losing Thomas Frank to Tottenham Hotspur, but Andrews has performed admirably in the hotseat this term.

The Bees are currently 12th in the Premier League with 13 points - six clear of the bottom three - and despite their opponents featuring in the Champions League, the Londoners are above the Magpies.

With three victories from their last four games across all competitions, as well as just one home defeat in 2025-26, fans will be hopeful of seeing their side get back to winning ways this weekend.

However, while Newcastle's top-flight record has been lacklustre so far this season, their overall form has been impressive in recent weeks, as Eddie Howe's men have triumphed in four of their five most recent clashes.

That run includes notable wins against Benfica, Tottenham and Bilbao, and it would be fair to say that the visitors have significantly improved defensively considering they kept clean sheets in each of those victories.

As a result, expect to see a close-fought game between two physical teams, but Newcastle may have too much for the Bees to handle, and they could walk away with the points in a narrow win on Sunday.



Anthony Nolan Written by

