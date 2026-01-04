Brentford vs. Sunderland: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League clash

By Sam Varley | 04 Jan 2026 22:36

Only separated on goal difference in the top half of the Premier League table after 20 games, Brentford and Sunderland will square off in an important contest at the Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts will hope to make it six league games unbeaten and back-to-back wins after a 4-2 away triumph over Everton on Sunday.

The visitors, meanwhile, sit eighth in a five-game unbeaten streak of their own, having drawn their last four games, most recently sharing the points in a 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Wednesday's Premier League clash between Brentford and Sunderland.

What time does Brentford vs. Sunderland kick off?

This match will kick off at 7:30pm on Wednesday, January 7 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Brentford vs. Sunderland being played?

Brentford and Sunderland willl square off at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Given the London outfit's move to their new home after earning Premier League promotion in 2020, and the visitors return to the top flight this term for the first time since 2017, Wednesday's contest is Sunderland's first ever visit to the Gtech Community Stadium.

How to watch Brentford vs. Sunderland in the UK

TV channels

This clash will be broadcast live in the UK on the Sky Sports Tennis TV channel.

Streaming

Fans can stream the action live via Sky Go or on the Sky Sports+ app.

Viewers can also stream the game live through NOW UK if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

Key events, such as goals, are likely to be uploaded to the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account.

Highlights will be made available on the Sky Sports app shortly after the final whistle, before being uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

What is at stake in Brentford vs. Sunderland?

After being topped for a tough and relegation-threatened season following the summer departure of manager Thomas Frank and key players Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo, Brentford have taken many by surprise thus far.

Under the new management of Keith Andrews, the Bees sit seventh in the Premier League past the half-way stage, having picked up 30 points from their first 20 outings.

On the back of an impressive away victory over Everton on Sunday, the Bees now trail sixth-placed Manchester United and seventh-placed Manchester United by a single point, while only leading Fulham in the bottom half by two points.

They will, therefore, be desperate to continue a five-game unbeaten run in the league, including three wins, to cement their top-half status.

The visitors, meanwhile, head south in almost an identical standing in the division, having made a memorable start to life back in the Premier League thus far.

After returning to the top flight through the Championship playoffs last term, following their 2017 relegation, Sunderland sit eighth on 30 points, with only leaders Arsenal having suffered fewer than their four defeats.

With the aim for any newly-promoted team naturally being Premier League survival, the Black Cats may now dare to dream of European football under Regis Le Bris, with the top five still just one point away despite their four consecutive draws.

Still with plenty of work to do to maintain their position around the league's elites, Sunderland will hope to carry their resilience into Wednesday's trip and boost their European hopes with an away win.