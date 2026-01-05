Sunderland lineup vs. Brentford: Predicted XI as eight stars missing for Regis Le Bris in crucial Premier League showdown

By Anthony Nolan | 05 Jan 2026 23:53 , Last updated: 06 Jan 2026 04:51

With a potential spot in the Premier League's top five at stake, promoted side Sunderland will travel to take on fellow European hopefuls Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday.

However, the Black Cats will make the midweek trip with a depleted squad, as eight of their stars are either on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, or recovering from injury.

Regis Le Bris's men are particularly light at left-back due to the club's extensive absentee list, with Arthur Masuaku and Reinildo Mandava two of six Sunderland players at AFCON, while fellow full-back Aji Alese remains out with a shoulder issue.

As a result, Dennis Cirkin should start on the left side of defence, joining Omar Alderete, Nordi Mukiele and Trai Hume in protecting Robin Roefs between the sticks.

Elsewhere, midfielders Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki also at AFCON, and the versatile Lutsharel Geertruida looks likely to partner captain Granit Xhaka in the centre of the park while the pair are absent.

Further forward, Sunderland are missing wingers Bertrand Traore and Chemsdine Talbi due to their international commitments, while striker Wilson Isidor is a doubt due to a knock, so Eliezer Mayenda and Simon Adingra are set to support Brian Brobbey up top.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Cirkin; Geertruida, Xhaka; Mayenda, Le Fee, Adingra; Brobbey

