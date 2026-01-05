Brentford lineup vs. Sunderland: Predicted XI with Keith Andrews missing club-record signing for Premier League clash

By Anthony Nolan | 05 Jan 2026 23:48 , Last updated: 06 Jan 2026 04:49

Hoping to bolster their surprise push for European football, Brentford will welcome Sunderland to the Gtech Community Stadium for a crucial Premier League showdown on Wednesday.

Many top-flight clubs are missing key stars with the Africa Cup of Nations taking place this winter, and the Bees are no different.

Keith Andrews will be without the Londoners' record signing, winger Dango Ouattara, in midweek, though Kevin Schade and Mathias Jensen should be on hand to start out wide.

Through the middle, in-form striker Igor Thiago - who bagged a hat-trick in Brentford's 4-2 win over Everton - is set to lead the line once again, supported by the creative Mikkel Damsgaard.

The Bees are also down a couple of midfielders on Wednesday, with Frank Onyeka away at AFCON, and Josh Dasilva not expected back in action until next month following his injury layoff.

In their absence, Yehor Yarmolyuk and Vitaly Janelt are likely to operate in Andrews's double pivot, providing stability in the centre of the park while shielding centre-backs Kristoffer Ajer and Nathan Collins.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kanode, Ajer, Collins, Henry; Yarmoliuk, Janelt; Jensen, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

