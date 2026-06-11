Brazil lineup vs. Morocco: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group C clash

By Oliver Thomas | 11 Jun 2026 18:05 , Last updated: 11 Jun 2026 19:44

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has been presented with a right-back dilemma ahead of their opening Group C clash against Morocco at the 2026 World Cup on Saturday.

Wesley has been ruled out of this summer’s tournament due to injury and reports have claimed that Manchester United-bound midfielder Ederson - a late call-up to the squad - has since been tested in the right-back role in training.

Danilo and Roger Ibanez are two other potential candidates to start at right-back, while Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes and Alex Sandro are expected to complete a four-man defence, protecting goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes are the most likely duo to link arms in centre-midfield, while either Raphinha or Lucas Paqueta could operate in the number 10 role, with Ancelotti expected to line up with a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Neymar has been handed the No.10 jersey, but Brazil’s all-time record goalscorer is still recovering from a grade two calf injury and will not be ready in time for their opening group game.

Vinicius Junior is set to start on the left flank as Raphinha - if not playing centrally - Rayan and Luiz Henrique all battle for a place on the right wing.

Ancelotti also has a big decision to make over whether to start Matheus Cunha, Endrick or Igor Thiago as his central striker, the latter has scored twice in just four caps for Brazil which is one goal more than Cunha has netted in 29 appearances.

Brazil possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Ederson, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Sandro; Casemiro, Guimaraes; Henrique, Raphinha, Vinicius Jr; Cunha

> Click here to see how Morocco could line up against Brazil

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