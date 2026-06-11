Morocco lineup vs. Brazil: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group C clash

By Oliver Thomas | 11 Jun 2026 18:05 , Last updated: 11 Jun 2026 19:43

Morocco have suffered a double injury blow ahead of their opening Group C clash at the 2026 World Cup against Brazil on Saturday.

Centre-back Nayef Aguerd and winger Abde Ezzalzouli have both been ruled out of the tournament with respective groin and knee injuries, the latter sustained his problem in the 1-1 friendly draw with Norway last weekend.

Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi has since called up Angers winger Amine Sbai and defender Marwane Saadane of Saudi Pro League outfit Al Fateh as their replacements, though neither player is expected to start against Brazil.

Meanwhile, Noussair Mazraoui was also forced off in the draw with Norway with a shoulder problem, but the Manchester United defender's issue is not thought to be too severe and a late call is set to be made on his availability for Saturday.

Ouahbi has a lack of experienced defenders in the absence of Aguerd and retirement of Romain Saiss. Premier League duo Issa Diop and Chadi Riad - boasting just 10 caps between them - are likely to form a centre-back partnership in front of goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Star right-back Achraf Hakimi, a Champions League winner with Paris Saint-Germain last month, is expected to captain his nation and either Mazraoui - if fit - or Youssef Belammari could be chosen to play at left-back.

Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi and Neil El Aynaoui are the most likely trio to start in centre-midfield, though 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi and 20-year-old Samir El Mourabet are also contenders to feature in some capacity.

Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz was on target against Norway, his 14th international goal in 26 games, and he is set to join Bayern Munich-linked Ismael Saibari and Bilal El Khannouss in a fluid front three.

Morocco possible starting lineup:

Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; Amrabat, El Aynaoui, Ounahi; Diaz, Saibari, El Khannouss

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