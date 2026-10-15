Alex Scott transfer news: Chelsea's Premier League rival in 'driver's seat' for Bournemouth

Liverpool are emerging as the leading contenders to land Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott before the January transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

Senior figures at the Vitality Stadium are said to regard the Merseyside club’s interest in the 23-year-old as serious, with the Reds currently well placed to complete a deal.

Head coach Andoni Iraola is keen to reunite at Anfield with his former player as he seeks to add greater composure and energy to Liverpool’s midfield.

Scott has made rapid progress since joining the Cherries from Bristol City for £25m in August 2023.

The young midfielder recently won his first two senior England caps under Thomas Tuchel, featuring against the Czech Republic and Croatia, before aggravating a thigh tendon injury that is expected to rule him out for at least a month.

Contract impasse could 'pave way' for January departure

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Bournemouth have reportedly become more open to the prospect of losing Scott midway through the season after the midfielder and his representatives turned down a proposed club-record extension.

With his current contract running until June 2028, the winter window offers the Cherries a key chance to secure a substantial fee before his value starts to fall.

However, the abovementioned source says there is considerable uncertainty over whether Liverpool’s recruitment chiefs would approve a reported £100m outlay in January for a player with only 18 months remaining on his deal.

Recent reports indicate that an offer exceeding £80m could be enough to bring Bournemouth into negotiations.

Chelsea and Manchester United 'keep tabs' on midfield race

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Liverpool may reportedly have the upper hand thanks to Iraola’s involvement, but Chelsea and Manchester United are also competing for Scott.

Chelsea are seeking high-calibre midfield additions following Enzo Fernandez’s summer departure and remain confident they can challenge the Reds for the Guernsey-born playmaker.

Liverpool’s scouts have therefore prepared files on alternative options, among them Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, should Bournemouth stand firm on their £100m asking price or another club move ahead of them.