Bournemouth reportedly make a transfer decision over AC Milan Alex Jimenez, which could affect his former club Real Madrid.

Bournemouth are reportedly determined to sign AC Milan loanee Alex Jimenez on a permanent transfer.

Jimenez has made a positive start to life as a Premier League player after joining Bournemouth on loan from Milan in the summer window.

The Spain Under-21 international has quickly established himself as a regular fixture in the Bournemouth side, having started four of his first six Premier League appearances.

Jimenez is yet to experience defeat in the English top flight, having participated in three wins and three draws, including a 2-0 win in Sunday's home clash with Nottingham Forest.

Bournemouth make Jimenez transfer decision

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, Bournemouth are already keen to sign Jimenez on a permanent basis after being left impressed with his displays at full-back.

The update claims that the Cherries want to recruit Jimenez on a permanent transfer, regardless of the conditions of the obligation to buy clause agreed with Milan.

As per BBC Sport, Bournemouth will automatically sign Jimenez for £16.5m if he starts 18 Premier League matches for Andoni Iraola's side.

However, it seems that the south coast side will look to secure the defender's services for the long term, even if he fails to meet the key condition to trigger the obligation to buy clause.

How could Bournemouth's decision impact Real Madrid

The 20-year-old worked his way through Real Madrid's youth ranks, before he was loaned to Milan in 2023 and subsequently sold to the Rossoneri in 2024.

As it stands, Los Blancos currently have the option to activate a buy-back clause for Jimenez, which was included in the transfer agreement with Milan.

As per Moretto, Xabi Alonso's side will lose 'economic control' over the right-back if Bournemouth convert his loan move into a permanent deal.

Real Madrid could be open to signing a new right-back due to concerns over Dani Carvajal's injury woes, with the veteran defender set to miss the rest of 2025 just months after returning from a serious injury.

However, Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to become Real Madrid's first-choice right-back in Carvajal's absence, and any new full-back would likely have to settle for a back-up role.

With that in mind, Los Blancos are unlikely to recruit someone like Jimenez who is currently enjoying regular game time in the Premier League.