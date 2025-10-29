Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal is set to be out of action for the next couple of months after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on a knee injury.

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal is expected to be out of action for the next couple of months after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on a knee injury.

The Spain international was introduced in the 72nd minute of Sunday's El Clasico, and he was able to complete the match but later reported discomfort in his right knee.

The 33-year-old underwent tests at the start of this week, and Real Madrid then revealed that the experienced defender would require an operation to address a knee issue.

"Following tests carried out on our captain, Dani Carvajal, by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a loose joint in his right knee. Carvajal will undergo arthroscopy," read a statement from Real Madrid, who beat Barcelona 2-1 last time out to move five points clear at the top of the La Liga table.

Carvajal had been sidelined for a month with a calf problem, with El Clasico proving to be his comeback match, but the Spaniard is now facing more time in the treatment room.

Real Madrid's Carvajal undergoes knee operation

Carvajal was missing for nine months after suffering a knee injury in 2024, and there are concerns over the Spaniard's fitness at this stage of his career.

The defender has been restricted to just eight appearances this term, and the expectation is that he will be missing for the remainder of 2025, with his return coming at the start of 2026.

Real Madrid have 10 more matches before the end of the year, including seven in La Liga, with the team back in action against Valencia on November 1.

Los Blancos will then head to Liverpool in the Champions League on November 4, before playing their final game ahead of the November international break away to Rayo Vallecano on November 9.

Carvajal knee operation: Real Madrid defender set to miss 10 matches

Carvajal will also miss out against Elche, Girona, Celta Vigo, Alaves and Sevilla in La Liga, in addition to Champions League league phase games with Olympiacos and Manchester City.

Providing that his recovery process goes as planned, the defender could be back on the field for the league contest with Real Betis on January 4.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will have the chance to nail down the right-back spot in his absence, with the ex-Liverpool defender also making his return to the squad against Barcelona on Sunday following a period out.

Carvajal has joined David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger on the sidelines, with Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos and Alexander-Arnold all now fully recovered from injury problems.