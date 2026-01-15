Bournemouth transfer news: ‘Big plans’ in place to keep rising star amid Man United, Man City interest

By Oliver Thomas | 15 Jan 2026 13:00

Bournemouth are keen to retain the services of rising star Alex Scott despite interest from several Premier League clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report.

The 22-year-old has developed into an impactful first-team midfielder under Andoni Iraola since joining the Cherries from Bristol City for around £25m in August 2023.

Scott has made a total of 73 appearances for Bournemouth across all competitions, with only goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic having played in as many games (23) for the club as the Guernsey-born star so far this season.

His impressive and consistent performances in the red and black of Bournemouth have caught the attention of England manager Thomas Tuchel, who handed the midfielder his first senior call-up in November last year.

"Alex deserves to be with us," Tuchel told reporters. "I first saw him closely in the Euros with the Under-21s where he was excellent together with Elliot Anderson, who is now a regular starter for us - he was very impressive.

© Imago / Sportimage

"Since then, he has stepped up really well and is a regular starter for Bournemouth. He has come a long way and has performed his way into this nomination.

"He will get a number-eight role and hopefully he can prove us right and show us his talent and his personality."

Premier League quartet ‘closely following’ Bournemouth star Scott

According to TEAMtalk, Scott is also understood to have attracted interest from Premier League quartet Manchester United, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Newcastle United, who have all been following his progress ‘very closely’.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been keeping tabs on Scott, but their interest has seemingly cooled following the £34.7m January arrival of Conor Gallagher.

© Imago

Bournemouth plan to offer Scott a new contract amid transfer interest

It is claimed that Bournemouth are bracing themselves for a potential battle to retain Scott this year, but the Cherries have 'big plans' to keep hold of the midfielder long term.

Indeed, sources claim that Bournemouth are ready to reward Scott with a contract extension, with his current deal at the Vitality Stadium due to expire in June 2028.

Bournemouth have already seen a plethora of first-team stars depart the club over the last six to 12 months, including Milos Kerkez, Dean Huijsen, Illia Zabarnyi and, most recently, Antoine Semenyo who joined Manchester City earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the long-term future of their manager, Iraola, is also uncertain as the Spaniard is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with some of Europe’s top clubs, including Man United.