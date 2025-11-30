Premier League Gameweek 14
Bournemouth
Dec 2, 2025 7.30pm
Everton

Team News: Bournemouth vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Bournemouth vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Sportimage

Still unbeaten at home in the 2025-26 Premier League season, Bournemouth endeavour to extend that pleasing record when they welcome Everton to the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Cherries lost a 2-0 lead in a 3-2 defeat at Sunderland on Saturday, though, while the Toffees were trounced 4-1 at home by Newcastle United, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

BOURNEMOUTH vs. EVERTON

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Lewis Cook (suspended), David Brooks (suspended), Marcos Senesi (suspended), Ben Gannon Doak (hamstring), Ryan Christie (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Milosavljevic, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Semenyo, Kluivert, Adli; Kroupi

EVERTON

Out: Idrissa Gueye (suspended), Seamus Coleman (thigh), Nathan Patterson (foot), Merlin Rohl (hernia), Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Alcaraz; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Bournemouth related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe