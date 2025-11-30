Team News: Bournemouth vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 30 Nov 2025 10:38 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 18:30

Still unbeaten at home in the 2025-26 Premier League season, Bournemouth endeavour to extend that pleasing record when they welcome Everton to the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Cherries lost a 2-0 lead in a 3-2 defeat at Sunderland on Saturday, though, while the Toffees were trounced 4-1 at home by Newcastle United, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Lewis Cook (suspended), David Brooks (suspended), Marcos Senesi (suspended), Ben Gannon Doak (hamstring), Ryan Christie (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Milosavljevic, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Semenyo, Kluivert, Adli; Kroupi

EVERTON

Out: Idrissa Gueye (suspended), Seamus Coleman (thigh), Nathan Patterson (foot), Merlin Rohl (hernia), Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Alcaraz; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry