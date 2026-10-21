Marco Rose delivers Junior Kroupi latest in Bournemouth injury update ahead of AC Milan clash

Bournemouth head coach Marco Rose has confirmed forward Junior Kroupi has returned to team training.

The 20-year-old has not played a competitive game for the club since the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Kroupi has been working through a lengthy rehabilitation process after undergoing foot surgery in the summer.

The Frenchman has made his return to team training, and while he is ineligible to play in the Europa League, he is in contention for minutes off the bench in Sunday's Premier League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

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Rose issues positive Kroupi injury update

“There are no concerns after the Sunderland game. Nothing special, some cramps," Rose told reporters ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash with AC Milan.

“Junior is back into team training but not on the UEFA list, but maybe we can have him for some minutes in Manchester.

“Veljko [Milosavljevic] played with the under-21s. He is going to play again with the under-21s because he was out for a long, long time but he is back as well.

“We just miss Alex [Scott] and we have Julian [Araujo], who is still injured, and the other lads are getting back. It’s good.”

Kroupi's imminent return will offer a significant boost to Bournemouth's attacking options after netting 13 goals in 33 Premier League appearances last term.

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Scott at least "two weeks" away from Bournemouth return

Scott has been out of action since withdrawing from the England squad with a thigh injury after playing in the 7-0 win over Croatia earlier this month.

Rose previously revealed that Scott's injury is not as bad as originally feared after initially being ruled out for six to eight weeks.

However, he is still a couple of weeks away from returning to action, with Bournemouth set to build up his training workload in the meantime.

"We needed to see how he would respond to the load," Rose said. "The response wasn't perfect on the first day, but it has been much better following that.

"We will now look to step up his training plan, but he won't be available for the next two weeks."

The two-week timeframe means Scott is expected to miss games against AC Milan, Man United, Bournemouth and Leeds United.