Wolves vs. Bournemouth: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Oliver Thomas | 29 Jan 2026 08:00 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 23:06

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 23

Bournemouth wins: 11

Draws: 4

Wolves wins: 8

Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers have faced each other a total of 23 times across all competitions and it is the Cherries who lead the overall head-to-head record, as they have won 11 games compared to the Old Gold's eight, while four draws have been played out between the two clubs.

Their very first meeting took place back in January 1948 when Bournemouth - known then as Bournemouth and Boscombe Athletic - suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Cherries got their revenge nine years later, though, as they won a fourth-round tie 1-0 away from home.

Between 1985 and 1990, Bournemouth and Wolves squared off five times in all tournaments. The Cherries did the double over the Old Gold in the 1985-86 season in the old Division Three, winning 3-2 on home soil and 3-0 on the road.

However, Wolves won a thrilling Freight Rover Trophy contest 4-3 in the preliminary round, before collecting four points across two Division Two matches in the 1989-90 campaign, winning 3-1 at home and drawing 1-1 away.

In September 1998, Wolves beat Bournemouth 3-2 on aggregate in a two-legged second-round tie in the EFL Cup, before doing the double over the 2014-15 Championship title winners, winning both home and away games by a 2-1 scoreline.

Bournemouth and Wolves have faced each other 11 times in the Premier League, and the Cherries failed to win any of their first five (D2 L3) before celebrating their first top-flight success over the Old Gold in February 2023, winning 1-0 at Molineux.

That victory is one of four Bournemouth have registered across their last six PL meetings with Wolves, who most recently lost 1-0 against the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium on August 23, 2025.

Bournemouth applied early pressure in that clash, preventing Wolves from playing out from the back, and they managed to get Marcus Tavernier into a goalscoring position in the fourth minute.

Tavernier's strike was ultimately decisive, but Toti Gomes's red card early in the second half gave the visitors little chance of mounting a comeback.

Last 20 meetings

Aug 23, 2025: Bournemouth 1-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Mar 01, 2025: Bournemouth(p) 1-1 Wolves (FA Cup)

Feb 22, 2025: Bournemouth 0-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Nov 30, 2024: Wolves 2-4 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Apr 24, 2024: Wolves 0-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Oct 21, 2023: Bournemouth 1-2 Wolves (Premier League)

Feb 18, 2023: Wolves 0-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Aug 31, 2022: Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Jun 24, 2020: Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Nov 23, 2019: Bournemouth 1-2 Wolves (Premier League)

Feb 23, 2019: Bournemouth 1-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Dec 15, 2018: Wolves 2-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Mar 03, 2015: Bournemouth 2-1 Wolves (Championship)

Dec 16, 2014: Wolves 1-2 Bournemouth (Championship)

Sep 22, 1998: Wolves 1-2 Bournemouth (EFL Cup Second Round Second Leg)

Sep 15, 1998: Bournemouth 1-1 Wolves (EFL Cup Second Round First Leg)

Apr 03, 1990: Bournemouth 1-1 Wolves (Second Division)

Dec 30, 1989: Wolves 3-1 Bournemouth (Second Division)

Dec 16, 1986: Wolves 4-3 Bournemouth (EFL Trophy Southern Section)

Apr 12, 1986: Wolves 0-3 Bournemouth (Third Division)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Aug 23, 2025: Bournemouth 1-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Feb 22, 2025: Bournemouth 0-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Nov 30, 2024: Wolves 2-4 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Apr 24, 2024: Wolves 0-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Oct 21, 2023: Bournemouth 1-2 Wolves (Premier League)

Feb 18, 2023: Wolves 0-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Aug 31, 2022: Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Jun 24, 2020: Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Nov 23, 2019: Bournemouth 1-2 Wolves (Premier League)

Feb 23, 2019: Bournemouth 1-1 Wolves (Premier League)