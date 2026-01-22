Bournemouth vs. Liverpool: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

By Ben Knapton | 22 Jan 2026 12:31 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 12:31

The fifth time could be the charm for Liverpool on Saturday evening, when the Reds tackle Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in gameweek 23 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Arne Slot's champions have drawn each of their first four top-flight matches of 2026, most recently letting a 1-0 lead slip in a 1-1 draw with Burnley at Anfield last weekend.

However, Liverpool still remain in control of the Champions League race as they lie fourth in the Premier League table, albeit just one and two points better off than Manchester United and Chelsea respectively.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth conceded an excruciating last-gasp equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday night, and the 15th-placed Cherries boast just one win from their last 14 matches across all tournaments.

Ahead of Saturday's 5.30pm kickoff, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Bournemouth and Liverpool.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 25

Bournemouth wins: 2

Draws: 3

Liverpool wins: 20

Only becoming frequent foes after Bournemouth's first-ever promotion to the Premier League, Liverpool have faced the Cherries just 25 times down the years and have unsurprisingly built up quite the streak of head-to-head dominance.

Indeed, the Reds have bested Bournemouth in 20 of their 24 showdowns, while also accepting a point on three occasions and only being defeated twice, both of which came away from home in December 2016 and March 2023.

However, since their last Philip Billing-inflicted loss in the 2022-23 campaign, Liverpool have conquered Bournemouth in six successive matches across all competitions, winning each of their last five Premier League battles.

The two outfits collided on the opening day of the 2025-26 top-flight campaign, where the Reds survived a huge scare to prevail 4-2, although the game was overshadowed by an incident of alleged racism against Antoine Semenyo.

Arne Slot's first taste of Cherries action in September 2024 ended in a convincing 3-0 triumph for the Reds, who subsequently prevailed 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium a few months later thanks to a Mohamed Salah double.

During Jurgen Klopp's final Liverpool season in 2023-24, the German's side made light work of Bournemouth in the Premier League with a 7-1 aggregate success, although they could only eke out a 2-1 win in the EFL Cup last 16.

Klopp's crop had no problems finding the back of the net when Bournemouth visited Anfield in August 2022, though, obliterating Scott Parker's men 9-0 in what remains the joint-biggest Premier League win for any team to date.

Before Bournemouth earned their Premier League stars in 2015, they exclusively met Liverpool in cup competitions from 1927 to 2014 and took them to two FA Cup replays, but the Reds eventually came out on top in both of them.

Merseyside marksmen also dominate the individual goalscoring charts in this fixture; Salah leads the way with 11 strikes against Bournemouth, who have also conceded five times to Diaz and Roberto Firmino and on four occasions to Nunez and Sadio Mane.

Last 20 meetings

Aug 15, 2025: Liverpool 4-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Feb 01, 2025: Bournemouth 0-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Sep 21, 2024: Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Jan 21, 2024: Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool (Premier League)

Nov 01, 2023: Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool (EFL Cup Round of 16)

Aug 19, 2023: Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Mar 11, 2023: Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

Aug 27, 2022: Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Mar 07, 2020: Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Dec 07, 2019: Bournemouth 0-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Feb 09, 2019: Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Dec 08, 2018: Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool (Premier League)

Apr 14, 2018: Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Dec 17, 2017: Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool (Premier League)

Apr 05, 2017: Liverpool 2-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Dec 04, 2016: Bournemouth 4-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Apr 17, 2016: Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Oct 28, 2015: Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth (League Cup Round Four)

Aug 17, 2015: Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Dec 17, 2014: Bournemouth 1-3 Liverpool (League Cup Quarter-Finals)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Aug 15, 2025: Liverpool 4-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Feb 01, 2025: Bournemouth 0-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Sep 21, 2024: Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Jan 21, 2024: Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool (Premier League)

Aug 19, 2023: Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Mar 11, 2023: Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

Aug 27, 2022: Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Mar 07, 2020: Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Dec 07, 2019: Bournemouth 0-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Feb 09, 2019: Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)