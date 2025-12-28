Preview: Bolton Wanderers vs Mansfield Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 28 Dec 2025 19:01 , Last updated: 28 Dec 2025 19:02

Bolton Wanderers and Mansfield Town meet for the second time this month as they face off in their final League One game of the calendar year on Monday night.

The Trotters needed a 93rd-minute winner to get past Rotherham on Boxing Day, while the Stags also left it late to edge past Barnsley 3-2.

Match preview

After painfully missing out on a place in League One's top six last season, Steven Schumacher's side have made an impressive start to the current campaign as they look to go one better this time around.

From their opening 21 league outings, Bolton Wanderers have won ten, drawn seven and lost four, leaving them fourth on 37 points.

Last time out they looked set for an eighth League One draw until a 93rd minute stoppage-time winner from Josh Sheehan ensured another win for the Trotters.

Should they end 2025 with three points they could climb as high as third in the standings and move within a point of the automatic places.

One key reason for their success is their attacking potency, their 30 goals scored ranks among the highest in the division.

As for Mansfield Town, they currently sit 17th in League One, the same place they ended last season.

After 21 League One games, Nigel Clough's side have won seven, drawn five and lost nine, keeping them above the drop zone by just a couple of points.

Despite scoring 27 goals, more than all but one side in the bottom half, the Stags' recent form has been concerning.

However, they showed resilience on Boxing Day, coming from two goals down inside 13 minutes to beat Barnsley 3-2.

This will be the second meeting between the sides this month, with Bolton claiming a 1-0 victory in the previous fixture thanks to a Jordi Osei-Tutu goal just before the break.

Bolton Wanderers League One form:

D D W W L W

Bolton Wanderers form (all competitions):

W L W W L W

Mansfield Town League One form:

L L L D L W

Mansfield Town form (all competitions):

L D L D L W

Team News

Schumacher has the luxury of naming the same XI once again, after coming away from their latest game with no further injury concerns.

They will however be without long-term absentee John McAtee.

Sheehan scored twice last time out and will start in midfield once again, with Marcus Forss leading the line.

As for Mansfield, one reason for their dip in form has been the injury crisis they have endured throughout the 2025-26 campaign.

They did, however, come away from their last game with no additional injury concerns.

Expect Will Evans to start up top once again and look to build on his five goals.

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sharman-Lowe; Christie, Toal, Johnston, Conway; Sheehan, Erhahon; Cozier-Duberry, Dempsey, Gale; Forss

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Oshilaja; Sweeney, Cargill; Hewitt, Reed, Lewis, Blake-Tracy; Moriah-Welsh, McLaughlin; Evans

We say: Bolton Wanderers 3-1 Mansfield Town

Bolton have been strong going forward this season and will look to close in on League One's top two. On the night, we expect the hosts to have too much for Mansfield Town and come away with all three points.

