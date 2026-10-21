Besiktas vs. Crystal Palace: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Europa League clash

On Thursday, Crystal Palace will take on Besiktas in their third outing of the Europa League league phase.

Palace occupy 15th place in the Europa League standings, while the Turkish outfit head into the contest in fourth position.

Here, Sports Mole covers all the information about how to tune into the European fixture.

What time does Besiktas vs. Crystal Palace kick off?

The game will start at 10pm local time, making it a 8pm start for fans watching in the UK.

Where is Besiktas vs. Crystal Palace being played?

The game will take place at Besiktas Tupras Stadium, which can hold over 42,000 spectators.

Besiktas head into the Europa League contest with a 100% home record, having won all eight of their competitive games in front of their supporters this season.

How to watch Besiktas vs. Crystal Palace in the UK

TV channels

Those with the required package will be able to watch the game on TNT Sports 2.

Online streaming

Alternatively, you can tune into the match via the HBO website and app, the latter of which is available on a number of devices, including mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and game consoles.

Highlights

Match highlights will be available on the HBO website and app, as well as the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel.

The @footballontnt X account will also post key moments during the game.

What is at stake for Besiktas and Crystal Palace?

Besiktas will be looking to maintain their perfect start to the league phase after beating Marseille and Hoffenheim in their first two outings in the main draw.

Despite their impressive European form, Vincenzo Italiano's side enter Thursday's contest on the back of a 2-0 away defeat to Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig, so they will be keen to produce a positive response against Palace.

The Eagles are also in need of a reaction after losing their last two matches, including a heavy 5-0 defeat in Sunday's away clash against rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

Pierre Sage is under pressure to spark an upturn in fortunes, having overseen just two wins in the last seven games in all competitions - the first of those came by a 4-0 scoreline in the league phase opener against Lech Poznan.