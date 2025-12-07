Preview: Bayern Munich vs Sporting Lisbon - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 07 Dec 2025 23:58 , Last updated: 08 Dec 2025 01:42

After seeing an end to their perfect start in the Champions League campaign, Bayern Munich look to bounce back to winning ways as they welcome Sporting Lisbon to Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

The Bavarians suffered a 3-1 defeat on their trip to the Emirates Stadium on matchday five, while the Lions dispersed Club Brugge 3-0 at Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Match preview

Matchday five’s encounter against Arsenal carried the sense of deciding Europe’s best at the time, with both sides among the three boasting a 100% record in the Champions League campaign.

However, a routine Gunners set-piece finished by Jurrien Timber in the 22nd minute, followed by strikes from Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli, saw the German heavyweights — who had initially drawn level through Lennart Karl — relinquish top spot to their hosts.

While Inter Milan’s defeat at Atlético Madrid leaves Mikel Arteta’s side as the only team still with a perfect record in the competition, Paris Saint-Germain’s victory over their north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur saw Bayern slip to third in the Champions League standings.

That loss at the Emirates stands as the only blemish on an otherwise stellar unbeaten competitive season for Vincent Kompany’s side, who have won 20 of their 22 games in 2025-26, including the most recent three with 11 scored in that sequence.

The Bavarians put five past hosts Stuttgart without reply at the weekend, courtesy of a Konrad Laimer early opener and a Josip Stanisic finish slotted between Harry Kane’s hat-trick off the bench, leaving Bayern eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga standings.

Meanwhile, Die Roten could reclaim the summit in the Champions League with victory on Tuesday, provided there is a favourable outcome elsewhere, and can be confident of taking care of business on their own part, given their dominant home record against Portuguese oppositions, having won 13 of 15 such encounters (D2).

That includes a 7-1 thrashing the last time Sporting came visiting, completing a 12-1 aggregate triumph in that 2008-09 quarter-final clash – the biggest victory in a knockout tie – so confidence will be high for the hosts, who have won three of the previous four of this fixture (D1).

Whether the visitors will defy the odds on Tuesday remains to be seen, but the fact remains Rui Borges’s men are in great form, having now gone 12 matches undefeated across all competitions (W9, D3).

The most recent in that sequence came in a 1-1 draw in the Lisbon Derby against Benfica last Friday at Estadio da Luz, where Pedro Goncalves’s early strike was cancelled out just 13 minutes later, leaving Sporting second and two points behind Porto in the Primeira Liga table, though the leaders have a game in hand.

Back on the continental front, the Lions look to pick up from where they left off after strikes from Geovany Quenda, Luis Suarez and Francisco Trincao ensured victory against Brugge, with the result lifting the Portuguese outfit to eighth in the league phase standings.

While fans of the Green and Whites might have started giving thoughts to the possibilities of clinching an automatic spot, the path looks steeper, with a home clash against holders PSG and a visit to Athletic Club still to come after Tuesday’s daunting trip to Allianz.

A poor away record against German opposition does not make the challenge any better for Sporting, who have lost 14 of 17 such outings (D2, W1), the most recent being a goalless draw against Borussia Dortmund in the knockout playoffs last season, which ensured their exit following a 3-0 aggregate loss.



Team News

Although Luiz Dias’s three-match ban for his red card in Bayern’s clash with PSG has been reduced, the Colombian will still miss this match to see his sanction through.

As a result, Serge Gnabry should start at left wing, while Michael Oliseh operates on the opposite flank, with both players providing support for the in-form Kane, who is expected to return to leading the line following an impactful performance off the bench.

Other expected absentees are Alphonso Davies, who is edging close to recovery following his troubles with a knee injury, while Jamal Musiala is also nearing his comeback after a long battle with a broken calf bone.

Sporting will remain without Zeno Debast and Daniel Braganca as both players continue their recovery journeys from serious knee issues, while Nuno Santos is expected to remain sidelined.

On a positive note, Fotis Ioannidis returned from injury with a short cameo in last Friday’s Lisbon Derby and is likely to feature here even if Suarez is expected to lead the line.

Meanwhile, Pedro Goncalves, Maximilliano Araujo and club captain Morten Hjulmand are all one booking away from suspension, leaving them treading on a thin line with a tough challenge against PSG coming up next.



Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Karl, Gnabry; Kane

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Silva; Araujo, Inacio, Diomande, Fresneda; Simoes, Hjulmand; Catamo, Trincao, Goncalves; Suarez

We say: Bayern Munich 3-1 Sporting Lisbon

Bayern have won all nine games at home this season, finding the net at least three times in eight of those encounters.

This suggests the Bavarians are likely to secure another convincing win here, though Sporting should find the net, having done so in their last 21 outings across all competitions.



