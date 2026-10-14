Michael Olise misses Arsenal as Viking captain admits deliberate provocation

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise will miss next week's Champions League showdown with Arsenal after his red card against Viking FK, with the Norwegian side's captain Zlatko Tripic admitting that unsettling the Frenchman was part of his approach.

Bayern's frustrating 3-3 draw in Norway on Tuesday night was made even more costly by Olise's dismissal, which came just two minutes after Vincent Kompany's side had completed a remarkable second-half comeback.

The German champions had overturned a 2-0 half-time deficit to lead 3-2 through a Harry Kane brace and a Luis Diaz goal, only for Olise to receive two yellow cards in quick succession in the 73rd minute.

The former Crystal Palace winger was initially booked for a tactical foul before throwing the ball into Tripic's face following a confrontation with the Viking captain.

Herman Haugen subsequently equalised in the 90th minute, earning Viking their first Champions League point of the campaign and leaving Bayern to rue their failure to protect their advantage.

While Olise's dismissal has already attracted criticism from Kompany, Kane and the German media, Tripic has now offered an intriguing account of the confrontation, openly celebrating his success in disrupting one of Bayern's most dangerous players.

Viking captain admits deliberately unsettling Michael Olise

Tripic, 33, knew he was facing a player with considerably greater pace and technical ability, but the Viking captain believed he could gain an advantage by making the contest uncomfortable for the France international.

Speaking to Norwegian broadcaster TV 2 after the match, the experienced winger made little attempt to conceal his satisfaction.

"I'm unbelievably happy. I think I managed to get under the skin of half the Bayern team, and I've been waiting 34 years for this," Tripic said, as quoted by Bulinews.

Reflecting specifically on his confrontation with Olise, he added: "He wasn't going to come here and have an easy time. I managed to distract him a little, and he threw the ball straight into my face. I feel like I won the battle against him today."

The Norwegian also acknowledged Olise's exceptional quality, suggesting that the Bayern attacker could eventually win the Ballon d'Or.

Yet that admiration did not prevent Tripic from trying to exploit what he considered a potential weakness in his opponent's temperament.

The confrontation was the culmination of a difficult individual battle for Olise, who had been subjected to physical challenges and attempts to disrupt his rhythm throughout the evening.

Tripic's approach ultimately paid off when the Frenchman reacted to the provocation in front of the referee, leaving Bayern with 10 men at a stage when they appeared to have taken control of the match.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl was particularly frustrated by the incident, acknowledging that the Viking captain had achieved precisely what he wanted.

"He wanted to win the match. We let ourselves get provoked, and he achieved exactly what he wanted - getting one of our players sent off," Eberl said, according to Flashscore.

© Imago / Beautiful Sports International

Arsenal handed Champions League boost as Bayern lose Olise

The consequences of Olise's moment of frustration extend beyond Bayern's dropped points in Stavanger.

The 24-year-old will be suspended for the German champions' next Champions League fixture against Arsenal at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, October 21.

His absence represents a significant setback for Kompany, who will be without one of his most influential attacking players against the reigning Premier League champions.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will face a Bayern side deprived of the former Palace star's creativity and ability to cause problems in one-on-one situations.

Kompany refused to excuse his player's reaction, insisting that responsibility for the dismissal rested entirely with Olise.

"It's 100% his fault, and he knows that," the Bayern manager said after the match, before explaining that the Frenchman had apologised to his teammates.

The Belgian also recognised that opponents would continue to target Olise psychologically because of his technical quality, making greater discipline essential in future encounters.

Kompany revealed that he had told his winger that Viking's number 10 had been smarter than him during the confrontation.

The Bayern boss nevertheless acknowledged that his team should have been capable of defending their advantage even with 10 players.

Olise's importance to Bayern has grown considerably, with the club determined to secure his long-term future alongside Kane, making his absence against Arsenal particularly costly.

For Viking, Tripic's tactics contributed to a memorable European result. For Bayern, the cost will be felt again next Wednesday, when they must attempt to overcome Arsenal without the player at the centre of the controversy.