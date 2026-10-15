Harry Kane future: Premier League return stance 'clear' after Bayern Munich contract call

England captain Harry Kane has reportedly agreed in principle to extend his Bayern Munich contract until summer 2029.

The 33-year-old striker and his family have settled into life in Germany, with the Bundesliga champions now preparing the legal documents for a lucrative new deal, according to Sky Sports News.

Since joining from Tottenham Hotspur in a club-record move in 2023, Kane has been prolific, scoring 154 goals in 156 appearances in all competitions.

The Englishman's three seasons in Bavaria have also brought an end to his long wait for major honours, with two successive Bundesliga titles, last season's German Cup and consecutive German Super Cups.

Kane's record-breaking Bundesliga landmark

© Imago / Beautiful Sports International

Kane continues to rewrite the Bundesliga record books, becoming the fastest player to reach 100 goals in the competition earlier this month.

The Bayern star hit the milestone in just 98 top-flight appearances, smashing the previous mark of 129 matches set by Dieter Muller almost 50 years ago, and has won the Bundesliga Golden Boot in each of his three seasons in Munich as well as two European Golden Shoe awards.

For England, Kane led the Three Lions to the Euro 2024 final and their best World Cup finish since 1966 earlier this summer.

In October, he equalled Peter Shilton's England appearance record with his 125th cap and is set to become the outright record-holder during next month's UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Will Kane win Ballon d'Or?

© Imago

Kane’s remarkable form over the past year has made him one of the leading contenders for the men's Ballon d’Or, with the ceremony due to take place on October 26.

The 33-year-old centre-forward enjoyed the most prolific season of his career in 2025/26, scoring 73 times in 65 appearances for club and country.

That tally included 36 goals in 31 Bundesliga games, 14 in 13 Champions League outings and 12 for England, including six at the summer World Cup.

By managing his workload and avoiding tournament burnout, the England captain has reached the peak of his powers in his 30s and could soon claim football's most prestigious individual honour.

Could Kane still return to the Premier League?

© Imago

When Kane departed Spurs, there was a sense that the forward still had his sights set on breaking Alan Shearer's record of 260 goals.

The forward's last strike for the Lilywhites left him on 213 goals, 47 behind the former Newcastle United captain.

With the extension at Bayern potentially keeping the Three Lions captain in Bavaria until 2029, the prospects of supplanting Shearer are slimmer than ever.