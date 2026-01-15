Preview: Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 15 Jan 2026 18:04

In a match that will see the winner take control of the Bundesliga's top-four race, Hoffenheim will welcome Bayer Leverkusen to PreZero Arena on Saturday.

Fifth-placed Hoffenheim have 30 points following their 5-1 victory against Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday, whereas sixth-placed Leverkusen trail them by one point having lost 4-1 against Stuttgart on January 10.

Match preview

The hosts were outstanding when they faced Gladbach, with the victors taking a 4-0 lead by the half-time interval, and they ended the encounter having produced eight big chances.

Hoffenheim have in fact netted at least three goals in seven of their last 10 Bundesliga matches, and their tally of 36 league goals is 16 more than they managed after 16 top-flight fixtures in 2024-25.

Christian Ilzer will be pleased by his team's recent defensive improvements, as while they conceded 11 times in their first five league games of the season, they have since conceded just 10 times in 11 Bundesliga outings.

Die Kraichgauer's form over their past four matches has been mixed considering they lost once and drew once in that period, but they were only been beaten in one of their last eight clashes in all competitions, winning on five occasions.

Hoffenheim have been outstanding on home soil given a victory on the weekend would be their sixth consecutive victory at PreZero Arena.

It should be noted that the hosts are only two points behind fourth-placed Stuttgart, but they boast the advantage of having played a game fewer.

© Imago / Sportimage

Leverkusen have also played 16 times in the Bundesliga, though they were thoroughly outplayed when they faced Stuttgart, with their opponents leading 4-0 at half time.

Die Schwarzroten kept just one clean sheet in their past six league games, but they did find the back of the net 10 times in that stretch.

Boss Kasper Hjulmand will hope for a repeat of his team's clash against Hoffenheim in August, when they emerged as 2-1 victors at home, their sixth consecutive success against their hosts.

Leverkusen have lost three of their five most recent Bundesliga outings - they have won three of their last six in the top flight - but their defeat against Stuttgart was preceded by two league triumphs and a Champions League stalemate.

The visitors have only suffered two losses in their 11 away contests this term, and they come into the weekend on the back of five victories and just one defeat in their past six clashes on the road.

Hoffenheim Bundesliga form:

D

W

L

W

D

W

Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga form:

W

L

L

W

W

L

Bayer Leverkusen form (all competitions):

W

L

D

W

W

L

Team News

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Hoffenheim will have to contend with the absence of forward Adam Hlozek, though top scorer Fisnik Asllani (eight) is available, as is joint second top scorer Tim Lemperle (six).

Ozan Kabak may be stationed in the middle of a back four next to Robin Hranac given Koki Machida is unavailable.

Leverkusen also have an absence in defence, with centre-back Edmond Tapsoba ruled out due to a muscle injury, so perhaps Jarell Quansah, Loic Bade and Jeanuel Belocian will feature.

Midfielder Exequiel Palacios is scheduled to return in late January, but his groin injury means Robert Andrich and Aleix Garcia are likely inclusions on Saturday.

Martin Terrier may be used in a centre-forward role ahead of attackers Malik Tillman and Jonas Hofmann.

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Coufal, Hranac, Kabak, Prass; Kramaric, Avdullahu, Burger; Lemperle, Asllani, Toure

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Flekken; Quansah, Bade, Belocian; Arthur, Andrich, Garcia, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Tillman; Terrier

We say: Hoffenheim 3-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen will be difficult to overcome considering they have often found success away from home this term.

However, Hoffenheim's record in front of goal is exceptional, as is their home form, and they could narrowly come out on top on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.