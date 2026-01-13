Preview: Hoffenheim vs Borussia Monchengladbach - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 13 Jan 2026 00:15

Hoffenheim will be looking to continue their push for Europe when they welcome an improving Borussia Monchengladbach side to the PreZero Arena this Wednesday night.

Die Kraichgauer have won their last four games at home, while Die Fohlen have picked up nine points from their last four away games – two stats which point to a potentially thrilling Bundesliga encounter.

Match preview

Hoffenheim were meant to kick off the new year with a trip to Werder Bremen last weekend, though heavy snowfall in northern Germany forced a postponement.

Head coach Christian Ilzer will be hoping the extra break does not have a negative impact on their tremendous run of form in recent months.

Die Kraichgauer have won six of their previous nine Bundesliga outings – a run of results which has seen the club climb to sixth in the standings, leaving Hoffenheim three points adrift of the podium places.

Things are getting exciting at the PreZero Arena, though before the Hoffenheim faithful can start thinking about touring the continent, there is a lot more work to be done.

Maintaining their impressive home form will be at the top of Ilzer’s agenda, with the club enjoying a run of four straight victories in front of their own fans, scoring 13 goals along the way.

© Imago / Sven Simon

Borussia Monchengladbach made a spectacular start to 2026 after thrashing Augsburg 4-0, with striker Haris Tabakovic breaking his three-match duck and bagging an impressive brace.

That victory allowed Die Fohlen to shake off a couple of disappointing defeats to Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund – the club’s sole two Bundesliga defeats since mid-October.

Head coach Eugen Polanski has overseen an incredible turn of results since he replaced Gerardo Seoane in the Borussia Park hotseat, taking the club from the lows of the relegation zone to the lofty heights of the top 10.

It remains to be seen how far the former Poland international can take his side, though for now he will be relieved to have taken Gladbach seven points clear of the drop zone.

Looking ahead to Wednesday’s encounter, Polanski’s men will be feeling confident after winning three of their previous four away matches. What’s more, they have also triumphed in two of their last three trips to Hoffenheim.

Hoffenheim Bundesliga form:

W D W L W D

Hoffenheim form (all competitions):

W D W L W D

Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga form:

W D W L L W

Borussia Monchengladbach form (all competitions):

D L W L L W

Team News

Hoffenheim head into their first match of 2026 with a handful of absentees, including defender Albian Hajdari, who is suspended after picking up five Bundesliga bookings.

Forward Adam Hlozek made his return from a foot injury in December, though he only managed to play 24 minutes across three matches before returning to the sidelines with a calf problem.

Japanese defender Koki Machida is also on the injury list, with the 28-year-old still nursing a knee issue which he picked up in August.

Borussia Monchengladbach are also dealing with a few squad problems as they look to continue their fine form.

Forward Robin Hack, for instance, has been struggling with a knee injury throughout this entire season, managing just a couple of appearances.

Tim Kleindienst, who scored 16 goals last season, has missed the last four games with a knee issue, and he is expected to remain on the sidelines for the trip to Hoffenheim.

Midfielder Nathan Ngoumou, meanwhile, has been struggling with an Achilles tendon injury, which has kept him out of action this entire campaign.

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Coufal, Hranac, Kabak, Prass; Kramaric, Avdullahu, Burger; Lemperle, Asllani, Toure

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting lineup:

Nicolas; Sander, Elvedi, Diks; Scally, Reitz, Engelhardt, Netz; Honorat, Neuhaus; Tabakovic

We say: Hoffenheim 2-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

What a tough game to call! On one hand, Hoffenheim are fighting for Europe and boast a tremendous home record.

On the other, the hosts have not played for over a month, and Gladbach are on cloud nine after their thrashing of Augsburg.

We cannot bring ourselves to side with one or the other, which is why we are backing a high-scoring draw this Wednesday night.

