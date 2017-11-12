World Cup 2014 section header

World Cup

Lionel Messi explains early exit from Argentina camp

Lionel Messi explains early Argentina exit
© SilverHub
Lionel Messi hopes that his week-long break will help him enter next year's World Cup finals in peak fitness for Argentina
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 20:10 UK

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has revealed that he left the Argentina camp ahead of schedule as he wants to enter next year's World Cup finals in peak fitness.

The 30-year-old was granted permission to return to Catalonia on Saturday after playing the full 90 minutes of his side's 1-0 win against Russia in Moscow.

Messi, who has already played 22 games for club and country since the start of the season, will now skip next week's friendly with Nigeria to instead rest up.

Asked about his decision, the Barca superstar told reporters: "We talked to [Jorge Sampaoli]. We play many games in the season – the Champions League, the Copa del Rey, La Liga, plus everything about the national team and the trips. I want to get to the World Cup in the best way."

Messi has scored 19 goals so far this term, including a hat-trick against Ecuador last month to send Argentina through to Russia 2018.

Lionel Messi during an Argentina training session on March 22, 2016
Read Next:
Argentina forward Messi returns to Barcelona
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Lionel Messi, Jorge Sampaoli, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho in action during his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park on October 1, 2017
Liverpool 'furious with Barcelona's latest Philippe Coutinho offer'
 Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Lionel Messi explains early exit from Argentina camp
 Samuel Umtiti in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Report: Barcelona to offer Samuel Umtiti bumper new contract
Argentina forward Messi returns to BarcelonaLenglet comments on Barcelona interestThiago opens door on Barcelona returnCesar: 'Neymar best player in the world'Alba: 'Isco one of the best in world'
Jordi Alba defends comments on NeymarBarca keen to increase Roberto clause?Busquets: 'Barca more compact this season'Di Maria: 'I was close to Barcelona move'Alba: 'I have improved since Neymar exit'
> Barcelona Homepage
More Argentina News
Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Lionel Messi explains early exit from Argentina camp
 Lionel Messi during an Argentina training session on March 22, 2016
Argentina forward Lionel Messi returns to Barcelona
 Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero embrace during an Argentina training session on September 06, 2013.
Jorge Sampaoli talks up Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero partnership
Sergio Aguero: 'Seat belt was too tight'Lionel Messi: 'We want to avoid Spain'Lionel Messi angered by Argentina claimsMessi: 'Spain team to avoid at World Cup'Ernesto Valverde: 'Messi looking tired'
Mascherano to quit Argentina duty next yearDybala: 'I'm lucky to see Messi up close'World Cup 2018: Who has qualified?Messi: "Everything went perfectly"Result: Messi drags Argentina into World Cup
> Argentina Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona1110103042631
2Valencia1183030111927
3Real Madrid117222291323
4Atletico MadridAtletico116501661023
5Villarreal116231811720
6Sevilla116141211119
7Real Sociedad115242421317
8Real Betis115242120117
9Leganes1152498117
10GironaGirona114341316-315
11Celta Vigo114252217514
12Getafe113441513213
13Espanyol11344913-413
14Levante112631215-312
15Athletic Bilbao113261115-411
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo113261320-711
17EibarEibar11227625-198
18AlavesAlaves11209516-116
19Las PalmasLas Palmas11209828-206
20Malaga11119623-174
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 