Argentina forward Lionel Messi returns to Barcelona

Argentina forward Messi returns to Barcelona
© AFP
Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi returns from international duty with Argentina early, but it is not thought to be injury related.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 21:02 UK

Argentina forward Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Tuesday's friendly with Nigeria after being granted permission to return to club side Barcelona.

The 30-year-old featured in Saturday afternoon's 1-0 win over Russia in Moscow, playing the full 90 minutes and playing a key part in Sergio Aguero's winning goal.

Messi will not be part of Jorge Sampaoli's squad for the midweek match against Nigeria in Krasnador, however, as he has instead returned to Catalonia.

A tweet on the Argentina team's official account confirmed the news, but it is not thought to be injury related.

Argentina qualified for the 2018 World Cup thanks to a 3-1 win over Ecuador last month in the final round of CONMEBOL fixtures.

Lionel Messi during an Argentina training session on March 22, 2016
Read Next:
Lionel Messi angered by Argentina claims
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Lionel Messi, Jorge Sampaoli, Sergio Aguero, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho in action during his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park on October 1, 2017
Liverpool 'furious with Barcelona's latest Philippe Coutinho offer'
 Lionel Messi during an Argentina training session on March 22, 2016
Argentina forward Lionel Messi returns to Barcelona
 Jordi Alba leaves the field injured in the Champions League match between Barcelona and Manchester City on October 19, 2016
Jordi Alba defends comments on former Barcelona teammate Neymar
Lenglet comments on Barcelona interestThiago opens door on Barcelona returnCesar: 'Neymar best player in the world'Alba: 'Isco one of the best in world'Barca keen to increase Roberto clause?
Busquets: 'Barca more compact this season'Di Maria: 'I was close to Barcelona move'Alba: 'I have improved since Neymar exit'Bierhoff hints at Goretzka move to PLMan United join race to sign Arthur Melo?
> Barcelona Homepage
More Argentina News
Lionel Messi during an Argentina training session on March 22, 2016
Argentina forward Lionel Messi returns to Barcelona
 Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero embrace during an Argentina training session on September 06, 2013.
Jorge Sampaoli talks up Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero partnership
 Sergio Aguero celebrates opening the scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on October 21, 2017
Sergio Aguero: 'Excessively tight seat belt reason for rib injury'
Lionel Messi: 'We want to avoid Spain'Lionel Messi angered by Argentina claimsMessi: 'Spain team to avoid at World Cup'Ernesto Valverde: 'Messi looking tired'Mascherano to quit Argentina duty next year
Dybala: 'I'm lucky to see Messi up close'World Cup 2018: Who has qualified?Messi: "Everything went perfectly"Result: Messi drags Argentina into World CupSampaoli: 'Argentina deserve to reach WC'
> Argentina Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona1110103042631
2Valencia1183030111927
3Real Madrid117222291323
4Atletico MadridAtletico116501661023
5Villarreal116231811720
6Sevilla116141211119
7Real Sociedad115242421317
8Real Betis115242120117
9Leganes1152498117
10GironaGirona114341316-315
11Celta Vigo114252217514
12Getafe113441513213
13Espanyol11344913-413
14Levante112631215-312
15Athletic Bilbao113261115-411
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo113261320-711
17EibarEibar11227625-198
18AlavesAlaves11209516-116
19Las PalmasLas Palmas11209828-206
20Malaga11119623-174
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 