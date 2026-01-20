Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s Barcelona exit at ‘here we go’ stage as goalkeeper agrees La Liga transfer

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Jan 2026 09:00 , Last updated: 20 Jan 2026 09:01

Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement with fellow La Liga side Girona to loan out goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The Germany international has made a total of 423 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions since joining the club from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014, but he has only featured 10 times since the end of the 2023-24 campaign due to injury.

Ter Stegen underwent a back operation in the summer and has since made just one first-team appearance for the Catalan giants, keeping a clean sheet in 2-0 Copa del Rey win over CD Guadalajara in the middle of December.

The 33-year-old has also watched on as an unused substitute in six matches across all tournaments since returning from injury, with head coach Hansi Flick opting to stick with new first-choice shot-stopper Joan Garcia.

Ter Stegen has subsequently been tipped to leave Barcelona in search of regular game time, with several clubs across Europe said to have expressed an interest in his services.

Last month, Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann said that he is “confident that some club will make a move” for Ter Stegen in the January transfer window, with first-team football at club level required to cement his place in the national team squad for the 2026 World Cup.

© Imago / IMAGO / Photo Players Images

Girona verbally agree loan move for Barca goalkeeper Ter Stegen

Turkish giants Besiktas were alleged to have made an offer to sign Ter Stegen towards the end of last year, while Galatasaray, Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked with the shot-stopper.

However, Girona have recently emerged as the frontrunners to win the race for Ter Stegen and journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that a verbal agreement is now in place over a loan move until the end of the season.

Romano, who has given his trademark ‘Here we go’ on the deal, has also revealed that Ter Stegen himself has given the green light to finalise a temporary move to Girona.

Girona head coach Michel recently talked up a move for Ter Stegen, telling reporters: “I’d love to have ter Stegen with us! He’s top goalkeeper. Every club want Marc in their team.”

Ter Stegen could soon become Girona’s second signing of the January window after 20-year-old attacker Claudio Echeverri, who recently joined on loan from Manchester City.

The German is expected to rival Paulo Gazzaniga and Dominik Livakovic for the No.1 jersey at Girona, who currently sit 11th in the La Liga table but only five points above the relegation zone.