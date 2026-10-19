Barcelona transfer news: Liverpool, Real Madrid ‘ready to ruin’ Hansi Flick's £42m plan

Liverpool and Real Madrid are reportedly ready to rival Barcelona for the signature of Stuttgart ace Finn Jeltsch.

The 20-year-old centre-back has established himself as a rising star in Germany having already amassed 60 first-team appearances for Stuttgart since joining from FC Nurnberg in February 2025.

Jeltsch has played in all six Bundesliga matches for Stuttgart this term and has started their opening two games in the Champions League, helping the club claim back-to-back wins over Viking FK and Slovan Bratialava.

The 6ft 2in defender’s performances are believed to have caught the attention of several European clubs, while he was also included in Jurgen Klopp’s first Germany squad last month, although he is yet to earn his first senior cap.

Recent reports claim that Barcelona and Inter Milan sent scouts to watch Jeltsch during Stuttgart’s 3-1 win over Viking last month.

The likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Real Madrid have also been credited with an interest in Jeltsch, who has over three years remaining on his Stuttgart contract.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Jeltsch at the centre of transfer tussle between Europe’s elite

According to Sport, via Sport Witness, Barcelona currently lead the race to sign Jeltsch, who has seen his valuation increase to €50m (£42.1m).

Hansi Flick’s Barca are said to be willing to pay this asking price, but Liverpool and Real Madrid are ‘ready to ruin’ the Catalan club’s transfer plans having stepped up their pursuit of the defender.

Liverpool could soon be in the market for a new centre-back, as the long-term future of star captain Virgil van Dijk at Anfield is believed to be uncertain.

Van Dijk, who turned 35 in July, is due to see his current contract on Merseyside expire at the end of the 2026-27 season and talks over an extension are yet to enter an advanced stage.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are reportedly unlikely to offer Antonio Rudiger a new contract, with the 33-year-old’s current deal expiring in June 2027.

As for Barcelona, their interest in Jeltsch comes at a time when both Andreas Christiensen, 20, and Gerard Martin, 24, have just under two years remaining on their contracts.