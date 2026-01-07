Barcelona confirm Marc-Andre ter Stegen injury: Will goalkeeper still leave Camp Nou in January?

By Matt Law | 07 Jan 2026 12:36 , Last updated: 07 Jan 2026 12:38

Barcelona have revealed that Marc-Andre ter Stegen will not be involved in the Spanish Super Cup, having suffered an injury during a training session on Tuesday.

Ter Stegen suffered the unspecified issue during the team's preparations for Wednesday's semi-final encounter against Athletic Bilbao.

"Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is leaving the Barcelona squad’s training camp in Saudi Arabia to return to Barcelona for medical tests,” read a statement from Barcelona.

“Diego Kochen, goalkeeper for the reserve team, will join the squad tomorrow (Wednesday)."

The extent of the German's issue is unclear, but it is not thought to be a serious problem, meaning that a departure during the January transfer window is still on the cards.

© Imago / IMAGO / Photo Players Images

Ter Stegen could still leave Barcelona in January despite injury setback

Reports in Spain have claimed that the injury is not related to a back issue which led to an operation last year.

Girona are currently at the head of the queue for Ter Stegen, who needs regular football in the second half of the 2025-26 campaign to stand a chance of representing Germany at this summer's World Cup.

“I’d love to have ter Stegen with us! He’s top goalkeeper. Every club want Marc in their team," Girona boss Michel recently told journalist Gerard Moreno.

Barcelona are believed to be willing to pay a large portion of Ter Stegen's salary for the remainder of the season to give the stopper the best possible chance of securing a loan move.

© Imago

Ter Stegen is no longer Barcelona's number one goalkeeper

Ter Stegen has only played once for Barcelona this season, featuring against CD Guadalajara in the Copa del Rey in the middle of December.

The experienced goalkeeper was absent in the early months of the season following a back operation, but he has lost his role as number one to Joan Garcia.

Ter Stegen has represented the Catalan outfit on 423 appearances in all competitions, keeping 176 clean sheets in the process, winning six La Liga titles, six Copa del Rey trophies and the Champions League during his time at Camp Nou.

The goalkeeper has a contract with the La Liga champions until June 2028, and he is one of the club's highest earners on approximately £277,000 a week.