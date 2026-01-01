Barcelona make 'major decision' over Marc-Andre ter Stegen's future as clear favourite emerges for experienced goalkeeper

By Matt Law | 01 Jan 2026 16:09 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 16:11

Barcelona are reportedly willing to cover a significant proportion of Marc-Andre ter Stegen's salary to allow the Germany international to leave on loan in January.

There is currently widespread speculation surrounding Ter Stegen's future, with Girona emerging as the favourites to sign the experienced goalkeeper this month.

Girona head coach Michel recently talked-up a move for the 33-year-old, who has lost his starting role at Barcelona this season to Joan Garcia.

“I’d love to have ter Stegen with us! He’s top goalkeeper. Every club want Marc in their team," Michel told journalist Gerard Moreno when questioned on the rumours.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona 'will make things easier for Ter Stegen' when it comes to his chances of leaving on loan before the end of the window.

Girona viewed as 'strong favourites' for Ter Stegen

The report claims that the La Liga champions are willing to pay a large part of Ter Stegen's wages to facilitate a loan exit during the winter market.

Girona can allegedly only afford to pay approximately €1m (£870,000) of the player's wages for the remainder of the season, so the La Liga outfit will need help.

Ter Stegen has only featured on one occasion this season, with the 33-year-old playing against CD Guadalajara in the Copa del Rey in the middle of December.

The experienced goalkeeper missed the opening months of the 2025-26 campaign following a back operation, but he has recently returned to the bench and needs regular action in the coming months in order to represent Germany at the 2026 World Cup.

Does Ter Stegen have a future at Barcelona?

Ter Stegen has been a brilliant servant to Barcelona, representing the Catalan outfit on 423 appearances in all competitions, keeping 176 clean sheets in the process.

The German has won six La Liga titles, six Copa del Rey trophies and the Champions League during his time at Barcelona, in addition to the Spanish Super Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Barcelona have moved in a new direction between the sticks, though, with Garcia a different profile of goalkeeper, and Ter Stegen is expected to be sold at the end of this season if a permanent exit cannot be agreed in the winter market.