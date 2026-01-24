Barcelona 'start talks' over new contract for in-form star amid transfer interest

By Ben Sully | 24 Jan 2026 10:02 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 21:09

Barcelona have opened talks with in-form playmaker Fermin Lopez over a new contract.

Fermin was the subject of serious transfer interest from Chelsea in the summer transfer window, but ultimately snubbed the Blues to continue his career with Barcelona.

The Spain international has since gone on to make a real impact for Hansi Flick's side this season, scoring 10 goals and providing 10 assists in 24 competitive appearances.

In fact, Fermin produced a man-of-the-match performance in midweek, netting a brace in Barcelona's 4-2 away victory over Slavia Prague in the Champions League league phase.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Barcelona open Fermin contract talks

According to Sport, there are a number of teams keeping a close eye on Fermin following his impressive form.

As a result, Barcelona are making efforts to ward off any potential transfer interest with a new contract.

Barcelona held a meeting with Fermin's representatives on Thursday to get the ball rolling in the negotiations over an improved deal.

The Spanish top-flight leaders are willing to offer the 22-year-old a significant pay rise to reflect his importance to the squad, while the player is keen to extend his stay with the club that he first joined as an academy player in 2016.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

When does Fermin's current deal expire?

The report states that neither party are in a rush to reach an agreement, with Fermin's current deal set to run until the summer of 2029.

Barcelona are understood to be looking to extend the attacking midfielder's stay by a further two years.

A longer deal would also significantly boost Fermin's transfer valuation, which will only strengthen Barcelona in any potential transfer negotiations.

Away from contract talks, the player's current focus will be on Sunday's La Liga home clash against basement side Real Oviedo.