Barcelona lineup vs. Real Oviedo: Predicted XI for Hansi Flick's side in La Liga contest as Lamine Yamal returns

By Matt Law | 23 Jan 2026 13:08 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 17:39

Lamine Yamal will be back in the Barcelona team for Sunday's La Liga clash with Real Oviedo.

The 18-year-old is enjoying another eye-catching campaign for the Catalan giants, scoring 10 goals and registering 12 assists in 25 appearances in all competitions.

Yamal was suspended for Barcelona's Champions League clash with Slavia Prague on Wednesday night, but the teenager will be back in the side this weekend.

Pedri suffered a hamstring injury during the European fixture and is facing a month out, so it is likely that Eric Garcia will move into a midfield role.

Gavi (knee), Andreas Christensen (knee) and Ferran Torres (muscle) will also be unavailable for selection on Sunday afternoon.

Robert Lewandowski scored in the 4-2 success over Slavia and is again set to lead the line, while Fermin Lopez and Raphinha are also expected to keep their spots, leaving Marcus Rashford and Dani Olmo on the bench for the first whistle.

Pau Cubarsi was an unused substitute in Europe last time out, but the Spaniard is set to return in the middle of the defence against the division's basement side.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; E Garcia, De Jong; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Lewandowski