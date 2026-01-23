Barcelona transfer news: Barca 'identify' long-term Robert Lewandowski replacement

By Carter White | 23 Jan 2026 15:48 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 11:46

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Al Ahly striker Hamza Abdelkarim in the January transfer window.

The Catalan club are preparing for Sunday afternoon's hosting of newly-promoted Real Oviedo in La Liga.

Hansi Flick's side were travelling during the week, fighting against Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Barca managed to keep their top-eight hopes alive in the League Phase with a 4-2 success in the Czech Republic.

Producing a man-of-the-match performance, attacking midfielder Fermin Lopez bagged a brilliant brace for the Spanish visitors.

Barcelona 'identify' Lewandowski successor

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona are targeting long-term targets during this month's window.

The report claims that the La Liga powerhouses are keen on a move for Abdelkarim, who plays for Al Ahly in Africa.

It is understood that Barcelona and the Egyptian giants have opened talks over a possible deal for the striker.

Abdelkarim would initially link up with Barca's B team before eventually plotting his way into the senior setup.

The teenager is supposedly seen as a long-term successor to the attacking talents of Robert Lewandowski at Camp Nou.

Is Lewandowski slowing down?

At the age of 37, Lewandowski is still one of the most prolific strikers in La Liga for Barcelona this season.

The Polish legend has bagged nine goals across 15 top-flight appearances, while also netting once in the Champions League.

However, it is smart that Barca are looking at successors to the veteran, who probably only has a few years at the elite level of football left.