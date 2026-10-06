Barcelona transfer news: After Raphinha, next two players to sign new contracts revealed

With Barcelona having wrapped up Raphinha's extension, the next two players to sign new contracts have been revealed.

It is the big news of the day in Catalonia: Raphinha has signed his new contract with Barcelona. The Brazilian forward, who is shining at the start of the season with 14 goals in eight appearances, is now tied to the club until June 2030. Fabrizio Romano reports that everything is sealed in this case and that the announcement could be made this Friday.

Following the news, Mundo Deportivo took stock of the Catalan club's contract extensions. Hamza Abdelkarim's new deal has also been finalised, while those of breakout star Xavi Espart and Marc Bernal are being negotiated. A positive outcome is hoped for and expected in both cases, with the two gems coming through La Masia.

Gerard Martin and Brian Farinas next to sign new Barcelona contracts

© Imago / NurPhoto

The Spanish outlet reports that Gerard Martin and Brian Farinas will be the next to extend.

Deco wants to resolve their situations as quickly as possible because their contracts expire in June 2028, meaning they would be one year from the end of their deals next summer.

Gerard Martin has established himself, to general surprise, as an undisputed starter at centre-back alongside Pau Cubarsi. The natural left-back has successfully reinvented himself and has fully convinced Hansi Flick. Negotiations between the two parties are only just beginning.

Hansi Flick likes Farinas' profile and versatility

© Imago / NurPhoto

The future of Brian Farinas has also been turned upside down. With his transfer to Girona well advanced this summer, it was frozen by Barcelona.

The 20-year-old midfielder ended up finishing pre-season with Hansi Flick. His agent has met Deco, and his contract terms will be adapted to his new status.

It is worth noting that, for the moment, Farinas is the only player in the first-team squad who has not played this season, but Flick is counting on him. 'Brian surprised me a lot during this pre-season, because he is an excellent player, very talented. He is in great shape, 100 per cent, and very invested in his role and the different positions he can play' - said the German boss at a press conference. He particularly likes his ability to play at right-back as well.