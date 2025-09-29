Barcelona announce that teenage midfielder Marc Bernal's contract at Camp Nou has been extended until June 2029.

Barcelona have announced that Marc Bernal's contract has been extended until June 2029, with the speculation surrounding the midfielder's future coming to an end.

Regarded as one of the best young talents in world football, Bernal made his breakthrough into the Barcelona first team at the start of the 2024-25 campaign, but just three games into the season, he suffered a severe knee injury which would keep him out for more than a year.

The 18-year-old was back on the field against Valencia on September 14, and he has also since featured against Real Oviedo, but the midfielder was an unused substitute against Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Bernal's future has recently been the subject of speculation, with Chelsea said to be keeping a close eye on his situation, as his previous deal had been due to expire next summer.

However, Barcelona have now officially confirmed that the Spaniard has signed until June 2029.



La Masia sigue marcando el camino. ???? ?????? ????. pic.twitter.com/kOlvg2ETK5

— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) September 29, 2025

"FC Barcelona and the player Marc Bernal have reached an agreement for the extension of the player’s contract until June 2029,” read a statement from the club.

“The signing took place on Monday morning at the Club Offices with the Barca president Joan Laporta, first vice president Rafael Yuste and director of the Football Area Deco all present.”

Bernal made the move to Barcelona in 2014, progressing through the youth teams at the club before being given his first-team opportunity last season.

The 6ft 4in midfielder is regarded as one of the best young talents in world football, and there is no question that he has the potential to become a leading player for Barcelona in the future.

Bernal is set to be a part of the Barcelona squad that faces Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday, with the Spaniard potentially featuring off the bench.

Which Barcelona players are out of contract in June 2026?

Bernal has now signed a new deal, but Barcelona still have four players out of contract in June 2026.

Frenkie de Jong is yet to sign a fresh deal, with his terms due to expire next summer, and as it stands, he will be free to hold talks with foreign clubs in January.

Eric Garcia, Robert Lewandowski and Andreas Christensen also only have deals until the end of the 2025-26 campaign, and it remains to be seen whether fresh contracts are signed.

Garcia has developed into an important player for head coach Flick and is likely to pen a new deal, while there is an option to extend Lewandowski's contract for a further year until June 2027.

Christensen, though, could well leave on a free transfer, with the 29-year-old currently down the pecking order when it comes to the starting spots in the middle of the Barcelona defence.