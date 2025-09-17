Chelsea transfer news: Blues preparing 'stunning move' for Barcelona wonderkid which would rock European football

Chelsea are reportedly determined to secure the signing of Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal next year, viewing him as a priority target for the club.

Chelsea are reportedly determined to secure the signing of Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal.

The 18-year-old spent more than a year on the sidelines with a serious knee injury before making his return off the bench in the team's 6-0 victory over Valencia in La Liga last weekend.

Bernal's existing deal at Camp Nou is due to expire at the end of the season, although there will be an option to sign a new deal until June 2029 next summer, and that is widely expected to be taken up.

Chelsea, though, are said to be keeping a close eye on the situation, with the Blues, according to Fichajes, determined to secure a deal for the Spanish teenager during next summer's transfer window.

The report claims that the London club are determined to bring Bernal to the Premier League, with their attention switching to the teenager after failing with a move for Fermin Lopez over the summer.

Barcelona's Marc Bernal pictured on August 24, 2024

Chelsea 'determined' to sign Barcelona midfielder Bernal

Chelsea will allegedly closely monitor Bernal's form in the coming months, and an approach during the January transfer window is not viewed as impossible.

Bernal showed his potential for Barcelona in the early stages of last season, and it is expected that he would have been a regular for the Catalan giants in 2024-25 if he did not pick up a campaign-ending injury.

"I think after this long journey, from injury to returning to the pitch, especially for him and his family, it’s a great moment because he’s worked so hard over the last year. You can also see it in the stadium with the fans, how they celebrate," Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick told reporters after Bernal made his comeback.

“It means a lot to everyone at this club and especially to the team. I always say this team is incredible, the relationship they have is fantastic, and you could also see that when he arrived.

"It’s great, really great. I’m very happy for him, for his family, and also for us that he’s back.”

Barcelona's Marc Bernal pictured on August 27, 2024

How good could Barcelona midfielder Bernal become?

There is a feeling at Barcelona that Bernal could become one of the best midfielders in world football.

The 6ft 4in midfielder joined Barcelona in 2014, and he was a star in their youth set-up before breaking into the first team at the start of the 2024-25 campaign, with his debut coming in August 2024.

The expectation is that he will extend his contract for another three years at the end of the season, but if Chelsea could somehow pull off a deal for Bernal, then it would be incredible business by the London club.

