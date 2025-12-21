Aston Villa transfer news: Unai Emery 'happy' with 'stance' on signing Barcelona player in January as title race intensifies

By Lewis Nolan | 21 Dec 2025 01:11 , Last updated: 21 Dec 2025 09:46

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is not keen on replacing Emiliano Martinez with Marc-Andre ter Stegen of Barcelona, the latest report has claimed.

The Lions will hope to move within three points of first-placed Arsenal, when they host Manchester United on Sunday in their final Premier League game before Christmas.

Goalkeeper Martinez has a chance of featuring between the posts, and he will be facing United for the first time since a move to Old Trafford failed to materialise in the summer.

The 33-year-old has been among the finest shot-stoppers in the top-flight for a number of years, but the club will have to plan for a future without the Argentine sooner rather than later.

Birmingham Mail report that Emery is keen on keeping Martinez at Villa Park beyond the January transfer window, and he is satisfied with his goalkeeping department despite links to Barca's Ter Stegen.

© Imago

What do Aston Villa need in January?

Taking a proactive approach to the winter window could help Villa compete with Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the table, and perhaps their focus should be on their offensive ranks.

Striker Ollie Watkins has struggled to impact games this season, scoring just three Premier League goals in 16 top-flight appearances.

His average of 0.23 goals per 90 is his worst return for eight seasons, and he has found it difficult to make the most of passes played in behind.

Watkins will be 30 on December 30, and though many forwards continue to excel well into their thirties, it appears as if the Englishman could be in decline.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Premier League title race: Can Villa beat Arsenal and Manchester City?

Signing an offensive player may be of benefit to Villa considering they have only produced 16.7 xG this campaign in the league, the sixth-worst figure in the top flight.

The Lions have scored 25 goals, but it is rare for a team to over-perform their expected goals tally over an entire season, and it would not be surprising to see their goal return fall in line with their xG production across the remainder of the campaign.

If Villa can address their chance production by signing a forward that can bring other attackers into play, then perhaps they can compete for the title.

While Arsenal and Manchester City have deeper squads than Emery, the Spaniard has shown he is able to maximise the talent at his disposal, and the threat of Villa in the title race should be taken seriously.