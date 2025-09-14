Brilliant Barcelona enjoy a happy homecoming on Sunday night, dismantling Valencia 6-0 in their first home fixture of the 2025-26 La Liga season.

Brilliant Barcelona enjoyed a happy homecoming on Sunday night, dismantling Valencia 6-0 in their first home fixture of the 2025-26 La Liga season.

Barcelona were in complete control from the very first minute, boasting 74% possession and recording 11 shots to Valencia’s none in the opening 45 minutes, but only Fermin Lopez’s 29th-minute strike separated the sides at the half-time break.

The second half was much more of the same domination from Barcelona, though Hansi Flick's side also showed a significant improvement on their finishing ability, scoring another five goals to secure a fantastic win in their first home game of the season.

Raphinha arrived from the bench at the break and scored just eight minutes later, before netting his second just after the hour mark, with the Brazilian's brace sandwiched around a jaw-dropping long-ranged rocket from Lopez for his second of the evening.

Barcelona fans had to wait another 10 minutes for the next goal of the game, with Robert Lewandowski arriving from the bench to add a fifth, followed by the legendary striker delightfully dinking over Valencia's goalkeeper to secure a stunning 6-0 victory for Barcelona.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Barcelona were in complete control of the entire encounter with Valencia tonight, registering a massive 24 shots and limiting their opponents to just two chances.

While the hosts certainly produced a stellar performance, their enjoyment owed as much to Valencia’s dismal display as to their own quality, with the visitors utterly miserable on the night.

Valencia lacked any real conviction throughout the match, appearing unwilling to commit to pressing Barcelona high up the pitch - despite the hosts often making mistakes under no pressure - while also showing absolutely zero attacking intent.

Regardless of Valencia's shortcomings, Barcelona were sensational and certainly laid down a strong marker to the rest of the league, particularly demonstrating their impressive squad depth, with substitutes and rotated starters all having a major impact.

BARCELONA VS. VALENCIA HIGHLIGHTS

Fermin Lopez goal vs. Valencia (29th min, Barcelona 1-0 Valencia)



Fermin with a classy finish to open the scoring! ? Barcelona are in front ?? ????????? ?? @sbk | 18+ | ?????? ?????? ??????????? pic.twitter.com/gtagk530kK

— Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) September 14, 2025

Lopez gives Barcelona the breakthrough with a clinical finish!

Pau Cubarsi has the ball just inside his own half and fires a pass through the lines to Ferran Torres, with the striker's half-touch putting Lopez through on goal.

Lopez takes a touch to open the shooting angle and places a side-footed strike past Julen Agirrezabala and into the bottom right corner.

Raphinha goal vs. Valencia (53rd min, Barcelona 2-0 Valencia)



What an assist from Marcus Rashford! ? Raphinha is the beneficiary of the Englishman's spectacular cross as he doubles Barcelona's lead ? ????????? ?? @??? | 18+ | ?????? ?????? ??????????? pic.twitter.com/u1WcysrRxt

— Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) September 14, 2025

Raphinha adds Barcelona's second - what a cross from Rashford!

Pedri plays the ball out wide to Rashford, who is hugging the touchline on the left wing, and the Englishman cuts onto his right foot and looks to find Raphinha inside the box.

Rashford fires a curling cross towards the back post, perfectly finding the run of Raphinha, and the Brazilian is able to steer the ball back across goal and into the net.

Fermin Lopez goal vs. Valencia (56th min, Barcelona 3-0 Valencia)



An absolute ROCKET from Fermin Lopez! ? His second of the game has Barça 3-0 up and cruising ?? ????????? ?? @sbk | 18+ | ?????? ?????? ??????????? pic.twitter.com/KOq86e79Th

— Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) September 14, 2025

What a goal! Lopez has smashed in an absolute stunner!

Marc Casado feeds the ball through the lines to Lopez, and the midfielder takes the ball on the turn and races into a more central area.

Lopez lines up a left-footed strike from long range, sending an absolute rocket through Agirrezabala's attempted dive and into the back of the net.

Raphinha goal vs. Valencia (66th min, Barcelona 4-0 Valencia)

This is getting ugly now for Valencia, Raphinha adds a fourth!

Lopez lofts a long ball forward towards the Brazilian inside the penalty area, and Raphinha is able to capitalise as the two Valencia defenders fail to clear the ball.

The ball drops kindly for the winger, and Raphinha makes no mistakes with the finish, blasting an effort into the bottom right corner.

Robert Lewandowski goal vs. Valencia (76th min, Barcelona 5-0 Valencia)



Lewandowski makes it ?️ pic.twitter.com/9BomnPfA3n

— LALIGA English (@LaLigaEN) September 14, 2025

Lewandowski adds a fifth with a thunderous finish!

Jules Kounde drives deep into the Valencia half and picks out Dani Olmo in a more central position, with the attacking midfielder allowed to turn and pick out Lewandowski inside the area.

Lewandowski's first touch brings the ball across to his right foot, and the striker fires his effort off the crossbar and into the back of the net.

Robert Lewandowski goal vs. Valencia (86th min, Barcelona 6-0 Valencia)

Lewandowski has another and Barcelona now have six!

The ball is fired through to Olmo just outside the area, and the midfielder looks to spin but the Valencia defender is able to deflect the ball to Bernal.

Bernal quickly plays the pass to Lewandowski, who is through on goal, and the striker charges forward and dinks his effort over Agirrezabala and into the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - FERMIN LOPEZ

Lopez completely stole the show for Barcelona tonight, scoring two and also producing several moments of magic as the hosts ran riot.

Lopez expertly finished with his right foot for the opening goal before showing his quality with a remarkable left-footed strike from long range.

The attacking midfielder was instrumental in several other Barcelona attacks, including making three dribbles, creating two big chances and making two key passes.

BARCELONA VS. VALENCIA MATCH STATS

Possession: Barcelona 72%-28% Valencia

Shots: Barcelona 24-2 Valencia

Shots on target: Barcelona 10-1 Valencia

Corners: Barcelona 5-4 Valencia

Fouls: Barcelona 9-8 Valencia

BEST STATS



0 - Valencia have not made a single shot in the first half of a @LaLigaEN match for the first time since February 2023 against Real Madrid. Harmless. pic.twitter.com/Ckzfk8YumT

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 14, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Barcelona's attention will now turn to their Champions League campaign, with Hansi Flick's side set to travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle United on matchday one on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Valencia's next outing will see them return to their home ground to face Athletic Bilbao on Saturday night in La Liga.

No Data Analysis info