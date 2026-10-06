Barcelona preparing to make 'major announcement' on Raphinha's future

Barcelona attacker Raphinha has reportedly signed a new contract at Camp Nou until the summer of 2030.

The 29-year-old has had an incredible start to the 2026-27 campaign, scoring 14 goals and registering three assists in eight appearances in all competitions.

Raphinha has 12 goals and three assists in seven outings in Spain's top flight this season, while he has struck two goals in one Champions League match.

There has been speculation surrounding the future of Raphinha in recent years, with a number of clubs from the Saudi Pro League believed to be desperate to sign him.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have been able to sign the Brazil international to a new contract until 2030.

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Raphinha 'signs' new Barca deal until June 2030

"Raphinha has signed new contract at Barcelona until June 2030. All approved, closed with his camp and lawyers," Romano posted on X.

"New deal done and sealed. Official announcement and ceremony can take place this week; on Friday, if all goes to plan with documents."

Raphinha made the move to Barcelona from Leeds United in the summer of 2022.

The attacker has scored 89 goals and registered 62 assists in 185 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions, including 21 goals and 18 assists in 34 Champions League games.

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Will Raphinha be available for Barca's clash with Getafe?

Alarm bells were raised at Barcelona when Raphinha was substituted at the interval of Brazil's international friendly with Australia last week due to a thigh injury.

However, a serious injury for the attacker has been ruled out, and the expectation is that he will be available for Barcelona's next game against Getafe on October 10.