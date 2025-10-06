Benfica teenager Goncalo Oliveira is reportedly on Barcelona's radar, with the Catalan outfit said to be keen to secure the teenager's services.

Benfica teenager Goncalo Oliveira is reportedly on Barcelona's radar, with the Catalan outfit said to be keen to secure the services of the central defender.

Oliveira, 19, is yet to make his senior debut for Benfica, but he has been involved in the first-team squad this season, including featuring on the bench against Porto in the league on Sunday.

According to SPORT, Barcelona's sporting director Deco recently met with Portuguese agents Carlos Goncalves and Antonio Casanova to discuss Oliveira's future.

The report claims that Barcelona have expressed an interest in signing the youngster, who has a contract with his current side until the summer of 2029.

The Catalan giants are not believed to be in a 'hurry' when it comes to securing a deal, but Oliveira is said to be firmly on the club's radar due to his strong performances at youth level.

Oliveira, who is a left-footed centre-back, has made 30 appearances for Benfica Under-23s, while he has also turned out on five occasions for Benfica B.

The teenager is yet to be tested at senior level for his club, but he is a two-time Portugal Under-21s international, and Barcelona allegedly believe that he has the potential to be a first-team star in the future.

La Blaugrana have only managed to keep three clean sheets in all competitions this season, and they were stunned by Sevilla on Sunday, going down 4-1 at Estadio Ramon in La Liga.

Ronald Araujo again struggled in the middle of the defence, and there are currently huge question marks when it comes to his future at Camp Nou, with an exit in 2026 thought to be a serious possibility.

Flick: 'International break will help Barcelona'

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick said that the October international break will help the club, especially as Raphinha, Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal should soon return to the field.

“Right now it’s good to have a break, and it can also be good for the players to go out with their national teams and find a different atmosphere," said Flick.

“What I’ve told the players is that when we come back, we’ll try and work hard to get back to our level. But we need the players to be at their best."

Barcelona will resume their La Liga campaign at home to Girona on October 18 before welcoming Olympiacos in the Champions League ahead of a trip to Bernabeu to tackle Real Madrid in Spain's top flight.