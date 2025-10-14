Premier League clubs reportedly face competition from the United States and Saudi Arabia for Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski.

The 37-year-old has been the subject of transfer speculation in recent times, with his agent stating that a decision on the player's future is yet to be made.

Lewandowski has enjoyed a solid start to his fourth campaign at Barcelona, scoring four goals across seven La Liga appearances in 2025-26.

The legendary striker was on hand for his country once again on Sunday evening, when he netted a strike during Poland's 2-0 win over Lithuania in World Cup qualifying.

Since making the high-profile switch from Bayern Munich to Barca during the summer of 2022, Lewandowski has featured in 156 matches, scoring on 105 occasions.

Premier League clubs face Lewandowski competition?

According to Football Insider, there are a host of Premier League clubs lining up to secure the services of Barcelona star Lewandowski in the near future.

The report claims that the Spanish giants have no intention of offering the veteran a new deal, meaning that he would be free to depart next summer.

It is understood that a number of top-flight English clubs feel that Lewandowski still has the ability and technique to thrive in the Premier League.

However, it is believed that there could be interest in the Pole from further afield, with clubs in Saudi Arabia and the United States said to be keen.

Lewandowski was supposedly offered a lucrative deal by a Saudi Pro League outfit during the summer of 2024, with Barcelona holding firm to retain their star striker at the time.

PL first for Robert?

After tearing up the scene in Poland, Germany and most recently Spain, a move to the Premier League would be an exciting next step for Lewandowski.

Competing well against English clubs in the Champions League over the years, it would be interesting to see how the Pole with the physicality of the Premier League on a regular basis.

Bagging 42 goals in La Liga for Barcelona last season, there is no doubt that Lewandowski would be a useful asset for a top English side.