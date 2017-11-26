Nov 26, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio de Mestalla (Valencia)
Valencia
0-0
Barcelona
 
LIVE

Team News: Lionel Messi restored to Barcelona starting XI ahead of Valencia trip

Team News: Messi restored to Barca XI at Valencia
Lionel Messi returns to the Barcelona starting XI after being rested in midweek as Ernesto Valverde's charges take on Valencia at the Mestalla in La Liga.
Last Updated: Sunday, November 26, 2017 at 19:10 UK

Lionel Messi has returned to the Barcelona starting XI after being rested in midweek as Ernesto Valverde's charges take on Valencia at the Mestalla.

The Argentine forward, who signed a new Blaugrana contract on Saturday, was on the substitutes' bench for Wednesday's goalless draw against Juventus in the Champions League.

Former Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen makes his first league start of the campaign for Barca due to a suspension for Gerard Pique.

Paulinho is chosen ahead of Gerard Deulofeu as head coach Valverde looks to pack his midfield against La Liga's second-placed side.

Valencia, meanwhile, make four changes from the one that started last weekend's 2-0 win at Espanyol.

Ezequiel Garay comes into the centre of defence alongside Gabriel Paulista, while Jose Gaya drops from a midfield role back into left-back.

Carlos Soler and Goncalo Guedes are also introduced in the wide areas, while Simone Zaza replaces Santi Mina alongside Rodrigo in the final third.

Valencia: Neto; Gaya, Garay, Gabriel, Montoya; Kondogbia, Parejo, Soler, Guedes; Rodrigo, Zaza
Subs: Jaume, Vezo, Pereira, Mina, Latorre, Vidal, Gil

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Alba, Umtiti, Vermaelen; Paulinho, Busquets, Rakitic, Iniesta; L. Suarez, Messi
Subs: Subs: Cillessen, D. Suarez, Deulofeu, Alcacer, Digne, Vidal, Costas

Follow all the action from the Mestalla with Sports Mole's live match commentary.

