Live Commentary: Valencia 0-0 Barcelona

Both teams are unbeaten in the league this term, although Barcelona have won 11 matches to Valencia's nine.

Valencia 's incredible start to the 2017-18 campaign has left them second in La Liga, just four points off leaders Barcelona after 12 matches of the season.

22 min Zaza has had a frustrating 22 minutes here as the number nine struggles to get into the match. The striker chases a through pass from Rodrigo, but Barcelona's goalkeeper is out to claim. Alba then finds himself inside the Valencia box down the other end, but he fouls Montoya.

19 min Pass, pass, pass from Barcelona as they continue to dominate the ball. However, the away side's latest attack ends when Suarez is caught offside. Suarez has absolutely loved that linesman's flag this season. He always plays on the edge of the final defender, which will bring a lot of offside calls.

17 min Barcelona are having a lot of the ball here as they continue to pass and probe in the final third of the field. Iniesta seems to be involved in every exchange, while Paulinho has been lively early on here.

15 min Just a few signs that Valencia are starting to find their feet here as they enjoy possession inside Barcelona's half of the field. Parejo is the player making things happen outside the box as he passes from side to side, but the visitors manage to scramble clear. Still goalless at the Mestalla.

13 min Messi continues to come deep as the Argentine looks to get on the ball, but Valencia have been tight defensively in the opening 13 minutes. It is a very interesting game of football.

11 min Neto drops low to keep out a long-range strike from Rakitic.

10 min So, 10 minutes on the clock at the Mestalla, and we are still goalless. Barcelona have shaded the early exchanges, but Valencia have shown their teeth in the last few minutes. You do get the feeling that the first goal tonight - if there indeed is one - could be vital in terms of the final result here.

8 min Gaya wins a corner for Valencia after Ter Stegen carries the left-back's cross behind. The set piece is delivered by Parejo, but Suarez just about does enough to make the clearance.

6 min Barcelona are enjoying a lot of the ball at the moment as they take up a high position on the field. Valencia have not really had the chance to break on the league leaders in the early moments here.

4 min SAVE! Neto has to tip a Paulinho strike over the crossbar!

4 min It has been a considered start from both teams. Barcelona, as expected, are in a diamond formation, with Messi playing off Suarez at the tip of the attack. Valencia, meanwhile, have Rodrigo and Zaza pushed high up the field, while Guedes and Soler are operating in the wide positions.

2 min ... it must be said that there is a wonderful atmosphere inside the stadium tonight. You just get the feeling that the first goal - if there indeed is one - could be crucial. Barcelona have won every game since the middle of September, but Valencia are in serious form themselves. Game on here!

0 min KICKOFF! Barcelona kick things off at the Mestalla...

7.42pm Valencia last lifted the Spanish league title in 2004, but a win tonight would send out a serious message. A difficult couple of years has seen them finish 12th in each of the last two seasons, but there is a feeling that this team is capable of breaking up Barcelona and Real Madrid this term. Tonight will be a good indication of just how far they have come under Marcelino. Kickoff at the Mestalla is next!

7.38pm 8 - Valencia have won eight consecutive games in La Liga, their best winning streak in the competition. Impact. pic.twitter.com/ZalP0NcPAG — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 26, 2017

7.35pm Simone Zaza has scored nine league goals this season, while Rodrigo and Santi Mina have 13 between them. Carlos Soler has also been in brilliant form in a midfield area, and on-loan Paris Saint-Germain attacker Goncalo Guedes has contributed three goals and five assists in the league.

7.32pm Indeed, Valencia have won each of their last eight league matches. They drew three straight games against Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Levante between August 27 and September 16, but have beaten Malaga, Real Sociedad, Athletic Bilbao, Real Betis, Sevilla, Alaves, Leganes and Espanyol in their last eight to storm into second position. What can this brilliant team achieve this season?!

7.28pm Valencia, however, are a different animal under Marcelino this season. Los Che have won nine and drawn three of their 12 matches – scoring 32 times in the process. They are three points clear of third-placed Atletico with a game in hand, and a win tonight would move them to within one point of Barcelona after 13 matches of the campaign. There is so much at stake for both teams here.

7.22pm It would be fair to say that Barcelona have not been at their free-flowing best for periods of the season, but they have become a lot more solid under Valverde. The Catalan giants have won five of their six away league matches this season – conceding just twice – and as mentioned, will travel to Valencia boasting a strong recent record at the Mestalla. The atmosphere is seriously building ahead of kickoff!

7.18pm That said, the league leaders have a tough end to 2017 as they host Celta Vigo, travel to Villarreal, host Deportivo La Coruna and travel to Real Madrid in their four matches ahead of the winter break. If Barcelona lose tonight and Real Madrid beat them at the Bernabeu on December 23, the league table could well have a very different look entering 2018. If and buts at the moment though!

7.15pm Barcelona's only dropped points came away at Atletico last month, and they will enter this match off the back of four straight league wins over Malaga, Athletic Bilbao, Sevilla and Leganes. If Ernesto Valverde's side were to manage another victory here, it would sent out a serious message.

7.12pm 0 - Barcelona have not lost any of their 11 La Liga games with Thomas Vermaelen (W11 D1). Bet. pic.twitter.com/Js4PSPPWoC — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 26, 2017

7.08pm A stunning start to the 2017-18 La Liga season has seen Barcelona win 11 and draw one of their 12 matches to top the table on 34 points. They have scored 33 times and conceded just four, and hold a seven-point lead over the reigning champions Real Madrid with a game in hand. Los Blancos and indeed third-placed Atletico Madrid will be hoping that Valencia can do them a favour tonight.

7.05pm So there we have it. The two teams are in, and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff at the Mestalla. I shall speak about the home side a little bit later, but let's start with Barcelona. As mentioned, the Catalan giants will enter the match off the back of a 0-0 draw with Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night, which booked their spot in the knockout stage of the tournament.

7.02pm Lionel Messi, fresh from signing a new long-term deal with Barcelona, returns to the away side's XI tonight after featuring off the bench against Juventus. Thomas Vermaelen, meanwhile, makes his first league start of the campaign due to a suspension for Gerard Pique. Paulinho is chosen ahead of Gerard Deulofeu as head coach Ernesto Valverde looks to pack his midfield at the Mestalla. 🔥 XI

🔵🔴 Força Barça! pic.twitter.com/D7k1FXBoYm — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 26, 2017

6.58pm Valencia's team shows four changes from the one that started last weekend's 2-0 win at Espanyol. Ezequiel Garay comes into the centre of defence alongside Gabriel Paulista, while Jose Gaya drops from a midfield role back into left-back. Carlos Soler and Goncalo Guedes are also introduced in the wide areas, while Simone Zaza replaces Santi Mina alongside Rodrigo in the final third. 👤 ¡Este es el XI inicial para el ValenciaBarça!



¿Habéis calentado la voz? A las 20:45 queremos sentiros como nunca ☺🎶 pic.twitter.com/nrTFmwiDFA — Valencia CF (@valenciacf) November 26, 2017

6.55pm TEAMS! VALENCIA: Neto; Montoya, Gabriel, Garay, Gaya; Soler, Parejo, Kondogbia, Guedes; Zaza, Rodrigo BARCA: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Umtiti, Vermaelen, Alba; Busquets, Paulinho, Rakitic, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez

6.52pm Right, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from the Mestalla. Valencia have had a free week to prepare for this match, but Barcelona were in Champions League action away to Juventus on Wednesday night – drawing 0-0. Let's have a look...

6.49pm Barcelona won both league matches last season – recording a 4-2 victory at Camp Nou and a 3-2 success at the Mestalla. Valencia have not actually won a home league game against Barcelona since February 2007, although they did pick up a 2-1 victory at Camp Nou in April 2016. If Los Che have serious title ambitions this season then they simply cannot afford to lose tonight.