Live Commentary: Valencia 0-0 Barcelona

Valencia's incredible start to the 2017-18 campaign has left them second in La Liga, just four points off leaders Barcelona after 12 matches of the season.
Both teams are unbeaten in the league this term, although Barcelona have won 11 matches to Valencia's nine.
VALENCIA: Neto; Montoya, Gabriel, Garay, Gaya; Soler, Parejo, Kondogbia, Guedes; Zaza, Rodrigo
BARCA: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Umtiti, Vermaelen, Alba; Busquets, Paulinho, Rakitic, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez