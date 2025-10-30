Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's La Liga fixture with Elche.

Barcelona will be bidding to return to winning ways in La Liga when they host Elche on Sunday.

The Catalan giants currently sit second in the La Liga table, five points behind the leaders Real Madrid, having suffered a 2-1 defeat to their bitter rivals in El Clasico last time out.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Elche, who have performed above expectations in La Liga this season, currently sitting up in eighth.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Raphinha has been dealing with a hamstring problem which has taken longer than expected to heal - the Brazilian was initially expected back for El Clasico before being ruled out at the final moment, and he is still not available, with a return date unclear at this stage of proceedings.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 2 (vs. Elche)

Barcelona have been without Garcia since the end of September, with the Spaniard undergoing a knee operation, but he is back in training and could make his return against Elche.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

Barcelona remain without the services of experienced goalkeeper Ter Stegen due to a back operation, and the Germany international will not be available for selection until later in the year.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Gavi will be on the sidelines for the next four to five months following a knee operation, with the Spanish midfielder midfielder requiring surgery to treat a medial meniscus injury.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 2 (vs. Elche)

Lewandowski is back in training following a hamstring injury, and the expectation is that the experienced striker will return to the Barcelona squad for the league game with Elche.

Dani Olmo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: November 9 (vs. Celta Vigo)

Olmo suffered a calf injury while on international duty with Spain earlier this month, and the attacker will not make this match, but he could feature against Celta Vigo.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Athletic Bilbao)

Pedri has suffered a muscular problem which is expected to keep him out until after the November international break, but he would have been out of the Elche match regardless following his red card in El Clasico.

Andreas Christensen

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: November 2 (vs. Elche)

Christensen was not in the squad for El Clasico due to a calf problem, and the centre-back remains a doubt for the contest with Elche.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Pedri

Status: Out

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Athletic Bilbao)

Pedri was sent off against Real Madrid last time out and is therefore suspended for this match, but the Spaniard will not be back until after the international break due to a muscular injury.

No Data Analysis info