Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Getafe: Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong, Joan Garcia latest

Barcelona will continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Getafe on Saturday.
The Catalan giants have posted seven straight wins in Spain's top flight, which has left them top of the La Liga table on 21 points, six points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Getafe, who are 11th in the division on eight points.
Joan Garcia
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Getafe)
Joan Garcia suffered a knee injury before the international break, and the goalkeeper needs to be assessed ahead of the contest with Getafe.
Frenkie de Jong
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
De Jong is back in training, as he bids to fully recover from a knee injury, and the Dutchman is now not too far away from returning to action.
Roony Bardghji
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Bardghji was expected to leave Barcelona on loan during the transfer window before the news broke that he had suffered a torn ACL, which will sideline him for a significant period.
Raphinha
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Getafe)
Raphinha suffered a thigh injury while representing Brazil during the international break, but the issue is not serious, and the attacker should be available on Saturday.
Andreas Christensen
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Unknown
Christensen is out for several weeks due to a thigh injury, with the defender facing a battle to be back on the field before the end of the month.
BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST
Barcelona have no players banned for this match.