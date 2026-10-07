Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Getafe: Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong, Joan Garcia latest

Barcelona will continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Getafe on Saturday.

The Catalan giants have posted seven straight wins in Spain's top flight, which has left them top of the La Liga table on 21 points, six points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Getafe, who are 11th in the division on eight points.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Getafe)

Joan Garcia suffered a knee injury before the international break, and the goalkeeper needs to be assessed ahead of the contest with Getafe.

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

De Jong is back in training, as he bids to fully recover from a knee injury, and the Dutchman is now not too far away from returning to action.

Roony Bardghji

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Bardghji was expected to leave Barcelona on loan during the transfer window before the news broke that he had suffered a torn ACL, which will sideline him for a significant period.

© Iconsport / PressInphoto

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Getafe)

Raphinha suffered a thigh injury while representing Brazil during the international break, but the issue is not serious, and the attacker should be available on Saturday.

Andreas Christensen

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Christensen is out for several weeks due to a thigh injury, with the defender facing a battle to be back on the field before the end of the month.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players banned for this match.