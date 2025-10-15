Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their La Liga clash with Girona.

Barcelona will be looking to return to winning ways when they resume their La Liga campaign with a clash against Girona on Saturday afternoon.

The Catalan giants suffered a 4-1 defeat to Sevilla before the international break, and they currently sit second in the La Liga table, two points behind the leaders Real Madrid.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Girona, who are currently down in 18th spot in the division on six points from eight matches.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: October 18 (vs. Girona)

Yamal's groin issue, which has already seen him miss a lot of football this season, has settled down during the October international break, and it is understood that he will be in the squad against Girona, with an appearance most likely off the bench.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: October 26 (vs. Real Madrid)

Raphinha is currently dealing with a hamstring problem which is taking longer than expected to heal, so he will again miss out this weekend, but a return for El Clasico is a possibility.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Athletic Bilbao)

Barcelona remain without the services of summer arrival Garcia following a knee operation, and the Spaniard is not expected to be back on the field until after the November international break.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

Barcelona remain without the services of experienced goalkeeper Ter Stegen due to a back operation, and the Germany international will not be available for selection until later in the year.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Gavi will be on the sidelines for the next four to five months following a knee operation, with the Spanish midfielder midfielder requiring surgery to treat a medial meniscus injury.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: October 18 (vs. Girona)

Fermin suffered a groin injury in the latter stages of the clash with Getafe on September 21, but the attacker has a chance of being back in the squad for the game with Girona this weekend.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Lewandowski, who is expected to leave Barcelona on a free transfer next summer, has suffered a hamstring injury which will rule him out for the next five weeks or so.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: November 9 (vs. Celta Vigo)

Olmo suffered a calf injury while on international duty with Spain, and the attacker will now not be back on the field until at least the start of November.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: October 18 (vs. Girona)

Ferran pulled out of the Spain squad ahead of their second match in October due to a muscular issue, but the attacker is expected to be available for selection this weekend.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for the league fixture.

