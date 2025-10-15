Barcelona will be looking to return to winning ways when they resume their La Liga campaign with a clash against Girona on Saturday afternoon.
The Catalan giants suffered a 4-1 defeat to Sevilla before the international break, and they currently sit second in the La Liga table, two points behind the leaders Real Madrid.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Girona, who are currently down in 18th spot in the division on six points from eight matches.
Lamine Yamal
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Groin
Possible return date: October 18 (vs. Girona)
Yamal's groin issue, which has already seen him miss a lot of football this season, has settled down during the October international break, and it is understood that he will be in the squad against Girona, with an appearance most likely off the bench.
Raphinha
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: October 26 (vs. Real Madrid)
Raphinha is currently dealing with a hamstring problem which is taking longer than expected to heal, so he will again miss out this weekend, but a return for El Clasico is a possibility.
Joan Garcia
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Athletic Bilbao)
Barcelona remain without the services of summer arrival Garcia following a knee operation, and the Spaniard is not expected to be back on the field until after the November international break.
Marc-Andre ter Stegen
Status: Out
Type of injury: Back
Possible return date: Unknown
Barcelona remain without the services of experienced goalkeeper Ter Stegen due to a back operation, and the Germany international will not be available for selection until later in the year.
Gavi
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Gavi will be on the sidelines for the next four to five months following a knee operation, with the Spanish midfielder midfielder requiring surgery to treat a medial meniscus injury.
Fermin Lopez
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Groin
Possible return date: October 18 (vs. Girona)
Fermin suffered a groin injury in the latter stages of the clash with Getafe on September 21, but the attacker has a chance of being back in the squad for the game with Girona this weekend.
Robert Lewandowski
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Lewandowski, who is expected to leave Barcelona on a free transfer next summer, has suffered a hamstring injury which will rule him out for the next five weeks or so.
Dani Olmo
Status: Out
Type of injury: Calf
Possible return date: November 9 (vs. Celta Vigo)
Olmo suffered a calf injury while on international duty with Spain, and the attacker will now not be back on the field until at least the start of November.
Ferran Torres
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: October 18 (vs. Girona)
Ferran pulled out of the Spain squad ahead of their second match in October due to a muscular issue, but the attacker is expected to be available for selection this weekend.
BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST
Barcelona have no players suspended for the league fixture.No Data Analysis info