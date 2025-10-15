[monks data]
Barcelona logo
La Liga | Gameweek 9
Oct 18, 2025 at 3.15pm UK
 
Girona logo

Barcelona
vs.
GironaGirona

Barcelona injury, suspension list vs. Girona: Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Dani Olmo latest

By , Football Editor
Yamal, Raphinha, Lewandowski, Olmo updates: Barca injury, suspension list vs. Girona
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their La Liga clash with Girona.

Barcelona will be looking to return to winning ways when they resume their La Liga campaign with a clash against Girona on Saturday afternoon.

The Catalan giants suffered a 4-1 defeat to Sevilla before the international break, and they currently sit second in the La Liga table, two points behind the leaders Real Madrid.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Girona, who are currently down in 18th spot in the division on six points from eight matches.


Lamine Yamal

Barcelona's Yamine Lamal pictured in October 2025

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: October 18 (vs. Girona)

Yamal's groin issue, which has already seen him miss a lot of football this season, has settled down during the October international break, and it is understood that he will be in the squad against Girona, with an appearance most likely off the bench.


Raphinha

Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring on March 11, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: October 26 (vs. Real Madrid)

Raphinha is currently dealing with a hamstring problem which is taking longer than expected to heal, so he will again miss out this weekend, but a return for El Clasico is a possibility.


Joan Garcia

Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia on September 14, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Athletic Bilbao)

Barcelona remain without the services of summer arrival Garcia following a knee operation, and the Spaniard is not expected to be back on the field until after the November international break.


Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen on September 19, 2024

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

Barcelona remain without the services of experienced goalkeeper Ter Stegen due to a back operation, and the Germany international will not be available for selection until later in the year.


Gavi

Barcelona's Gavi on April 5, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Gavi will be on the sidelines for the next four to five months following a knee operation, with the Spanish midfielder midfielder requiring surgery to treat a medial meniscus injury.


Fermin Lopez

Barcelona's Fermin Lopez on September 18, 2025

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: October 18 (vs. Girona)

Fermin suffered a groin injury in the latter stages of the clash with Getafe on September 21, but the attacker has a chance of being back in the squad for the game with Girona this weekend.


Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona during his side's match against Sevilla, on October 5, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Lewandowski, who is expected to leave Barcelona on a free transfer next summer, has suffered a hamstring injury which will rule him out for the next five weeks or so.


Dani Olmo

Barcelona's Dani OImo on October 5, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: November 9 (vs. Celta Vigo)

Olmo suffered a calf injury while on international duty with Spain, and the attacker will now not be back on the field until at least the start of November.


Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring for Barcelona on September 21, 2025

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: October 18 (vs. Girona)

Ferran pulled out of the Spain squad ahead of their second match in October due to a muscular issue, but the attacker is expected to be available for selection this weekend.


BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for the league fixture.

ID:583560:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect8692:
Written by
Matt Law
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.