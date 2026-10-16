Team News: Real Betis vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Real Betis on Saturday.

The Catalan outfit are top of the La Liga table on 24 points, while Real Betis are third in the division on 19 points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

REAL BETIS

Out: Junior Firpo (groin), Aitor Ruibal (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Valles; Bellerin, Llorente, Natan, Garcia; Fornals, Roca; Riquelme, Isco, Ezzalzouli; Hernandez

BARCELONA

Out: Roony Bardghji (knee), Andreas Christensen (thigh)

Doubtful: Frenkie de Jong (knee), Raphinha (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; Fermin, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, G Jesus, Gordon