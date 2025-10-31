Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's La Liga clash between Barcelona and Elche.

Barcelona will be aiming to return to winning ways in La Liga when they host Elche on Sunday.

Hansi Flick's side are currently second in the La Liga table, five points behind the leaders Real Madrid, while the visitors are eighth in the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Andreas Christensen (calf), Raphinha (hamstring), Pedri (suspended, hamstring)

Doubtful: Robert Lewandowski (muscle), Dani Olmo (calf), Joan Garcia (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Casado, De Jong; Yamal, F Lopez, Rashford; Torres

ELCHE

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pena; Chust, Affengruber, Bigas; Nunez, Mendoza, Febas, Aguado, Valera; Silva, Mir

