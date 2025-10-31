Barcelona will be aiming to return to winning ways in La Liga when they host Elche on Sunday.
Hansi Flick's side are currently second in the La Liga table, five points behind the leaders Real Madrid, while the visitors are eighth in the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.
BARCELONA VS. ELCHE
BARCELONA
Out: Gavi (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Andreas Christensen (calf), Raphinha (hamstring), Pedri (suspended, hamstring)
Doubtful: Robert Lewandowski (muscle), Dani Olmo (calf), Joan Garcia (knee)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Casado, De Jong; Yamal, F Lopez, Rashford; Torres
ELCHE
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pena; Chust, Affengruber, Bigas; Nunez, Mendoza, Febas, Aguado, Valera; Silva, MirNo Data Analysis info