[monks data]
Barcelona logo
La Liga | Gameweek 11
Nov 2, 2025 at 5.30pm UK
 
Elche

Barcelona
vs.
ElcheElche

Team News: Barcelona vs. Elche injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Football Editor
Team News: Barcelona vs. Elche injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Visionhaus / Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's La Liga clash between Barcelona and Elche.

Barcelona will be aiming to return to winning ways in La Liga when they host Elche on Sunday.

Hansi Flick's side are currently second in the La Liga table, five points behind the leaders Real Madrid, while the visitors are eighth in the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.


BARCELONA VS. ELCHE

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Andreas Christensen (calf), Raphinha (hamstring), Pedri (suspended, hamstring)

Doubtful: Robert Lewandowski (muscle), Dani Olmo (calf), Joan Garcia (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Casado, De Jong; Yamal, F Lopez, Rashford; Torres

ELCHE

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pena; Chust, Affengruber, Bigas; Nunez, Mendoza, Febas, Aguado, Valera; Silva, Mir

ID:584829:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect1981:
Written by
Matt Law
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Dani Olmo Joan Garcia Pedri Raphinha Robert Lewandowski Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!