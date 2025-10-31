Preview:Barcelona vs Elche - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's La Liga clash between Barcelona and Elche, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Barcelona will be aiming to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they welcome Elche to Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday evening.

The Catalan giants are second in the La Liga table, five points behind the leaders Real Madrid, while the visitors are eighth thanks to a strong start.

Match preview

Barcelona have lost two of their last three league matches, including a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in El Clasico last weekend, with that result leaving them five points behind Xabi Alonso's side at the summit.

There is pressure on Hansi Flick's men to return to winning ways on Sunday evening, as they could potentially be eight points behind Real Madrid by the time that this match kicks off.

Barcelona have won seven, drawn one and lost two of their 10 league matches this season, and they are the leading goalscorers in the division with 25, while two wins have been secured from their three Champions League league stage games this term, beating Newcastle United and Olympiacos either side of a loss to the holders Paris Saint-Germain.

The La Liga champions will be back in Champions League action away to Club Brugge on November 5, and anything less than two victories before the November international break would go down as a disappointment.

Barcelona have won 34 of their previous 55 matches against Elche, suffering only nine defeats in the process, and they have never been beaten by Sunday's opponents on home soil.

Barcelona are actually on a 10-game winning run against Elche, including 3-0 and 4-0 victories when the two teams last locked horns during the 2022-23 La Liga campaign.

Elche have performed above expectations this season following their promotion from the Segunda Division, with 14 points from 10 matches leaving them up in eighth spot in the table, boasting a record of three wins, five draws and two defeats.

Eder Sarabia's side will enter this match off the back of a 4-0 success over UD Los Garres in the first round of the Copa del Rey, but they lost 1-0 to Espanyol in the league last weekend.

Elche have only actually won one of their last five in the league, and they are yet to triumph on their travels this term, drawing three and losing two of their five matches away from their own stadium.

The Green-striped ones will be up against it on Sunday, but a victory would see them create history, as the team look for their first-ever away victory over Barcelona.

Barcelona La Liga form:

WWWLWL

Barcelona form (all competitions):

WLLWWL

Elche La Liga form:

WDWLDL

Elche form (all competitions):

DWLDLW

Team News

Barcelona have welcomed Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo back into training this week following injury problems, and both are expected to be cleared to return to the squad.

Joan Garcia is also on the verge of returning following a spell out with a knee injury, but the goalkeeper will not be rushed back, so Barcelona are expected to be cautious when it comes to the summer arrival.

Gavi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha and Pedri are definitely out of the match, with Marc Casado likely to be the player to benefit from the latter's absence.

There are concerns over a chronic groin issue for Lamine Yamal, but the teenager is expected to be in the starting side for what is a must-win match for the La Liga champions.

As for Elche, no injury problems have been reported, so the visitors could have a fully-fit squad for the clash.

Head coach Sarabia will make changes to the side that started in the Copa del Rey last time out, but there will again be a spot in the final third of the field for Andre Silva, who is the team's leading goalscorer in all competitions this season with four.

Hector Fort is on loan at Elche from Barcelona, and the Spaniard is eligible for this match, but he is expected to start on the bench on Sunday.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Casado, De Jong; Yamal, F Lopez, Rashford; Torres

Elche possible starting lineup:

Pena; Chust, Affengruber, Bigas; Nunez, Mendoza, Febas, Aguado, Valera; Silva, Mir

We say: Barcelona 3-1 Elche

Elche are capable of making this a very tricky match for a wounded Barcelona, and we are expecting the visitors to score on Sunday. However, the Catalan giants should have more than enough quality to secure a vital three points.

