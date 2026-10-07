Barcelona injury news: Hansi Flick receives double fitness boost ahead of Getafe clash

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia is reportedly expected to be available for Saturday's La Liga clash against Getafe.

Garcia was initially called up to Luis de la Fuente's Spain squad for the first four fixtures of the 2026-27 Nations League.

However, the 25-year-old was forced to withdraw from the initial squad after feeling discomfort in his knee in the pre-match warm-up for the 3-2 win over England.

At the time, De la Fuente described the injury as a "minor issue" and explained that it was not worth risking him in the Nations League group stage.

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Eric Garcia to be fit for Getafe clash

According to Spanish outlet AS, Garcia has been training with his Barcelona teammates since the start of the week.

The former Manchester City man should be available for Saturday's La Liga clash against Getafe at Camp Nou, despite continuing to wear a face mask.

The face protection is required as he continues to protect a nose injury he sustained in the 5-0 win over Valencia on September 6.

Hansi Flick will be relieved that Garcia's injury is not a serious one, having deployed him as a right-back for six of the seven La Liga games this season.

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What is Joan Garcia's injury status?

Like Eric, Joan Garcia was forced to miss Spain's recent Nations League games after he was withdrawn at half time of the 7-2 win over Racing Santander on September 16 due to a knee issue.

As a result, Dominik Livakovic deputised in Garcia's absence for the 3-1 away win over Sevilla before the international break.

According to Sport, Flick's first-choice goalkeeper made his return to training on Wednesday, offering a timely boost ahead of the resumption of Barcelona's La Liga title defence.

While Barcelona are managing Garcia's workload, he should be available to start against Getafe, as long as he avoids any setbacks before Saturday's home game.