Barcelona will welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Wednesday night in the league phase of the Champions League.

The Catalan outfit will enter the contest off the back of a 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad, which moved them to the top of the La Liga table ahead of Real Madrid.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with PSG, who are the holders of the European Cup following their excellent triumph last term.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: October 18 (vs. Girona)

Raphinha was substituted against Real Oviedo last week due to discomfort in his hamstring, and the Brazil international will now be on the sidelines for at least the next three weeks.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Barcelona revealed on Saturday that their new number one goalkeeper Joan Garcia will be out for between four to six weeks, as he requires arthroscopic surgery on an internal meniscus injury in his left knee.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

Barcelona are currently without the services of experienced goalkeeper Ter Stegen due to a back operation, and the Germany international will not be available for selection until later in the year.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: October 1 (vs. PSG)

Balde has been missing since the start of September with a hamstring problem, but the Spain international is expected to be cleared to play some minutes against PSG.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Gavi will be on the sidelines for the next four to five months following a knee operation, with the Spanish midfielder midfielder requiring surgery to treat a medial meniscus injury.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: Unknown

Fermin suffered a groin injury in the latter stages of the clash with Getafe on September 21, and Barcelona are said to be fearful that the attacker will be on the sidelines for a number of weeks.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for the Champions League contest.

