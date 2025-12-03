Manchester United news: Two flaws that could see Marcus Rashford return to Old Trafford

By Axel Clody | 03 Dec 2025 08:42 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 08:47

Marcus Rashford has two flaws which could cost him a permanent transfer to FC Barcelona and thus send him back to Manchester United.

With six goals and nine assists in 18 matches, Marcus Rashford is one of the successes of last summer's transfer window. The English forward, who can play in all positions in the attacking sector, is already indispensable for Hansi Flick. Barca thus seem to have every interest in signing the 28-year-old permanently, who has a purchase option estimated between £25m and £30m.

Rashford too expensive and does not press enough?

© Imago / Pressinphoto

The player on loan from Manchester United could, in addition, play as a striker with Robert Lewandowski's expected departure. However, according to Sport, Barca have not yet made a final decision in this case and the Englishman would ultimately not be unanimously supported within the Catalan side. Two flaws in particular are causing concern.

"There are voices for and against (his retention). Some do not want him to stay, because Rashford is not a player who presses and, moreover, his salary is very high (€12m/year according to Capology)," journalist Alfredo Martinez explained on Sport's "Moeve Futbol Zone" programme. Thus, Barca would be starting to explore other options.

Barca have already found alternatives to Rashford

© Imago / Bildbyran

FC Barcelona have notably already been reported to be in action for winger Antonio Nusa, who has all the makings of an alternative to Marcus Rashford. But that is not all. "Barcelona have also followed Fofana, Olympique Lyonnais winger, and are monitoring Said El Mala, another fantastic winger who has already made his entry into the German national team and who belongs to Cologne," the Spanish journalist added.

Thus, the Blaugrana seem ready not to trigger Marcus Rashford's purchase option. The latter could thus be forced to return to Manchester United next summer, whilst Ruben Amorim has already taken a position in this case. The Portuguese manager does not wish to see the winger return, who should thus be put straight back on the market if he returns to Old Trafford.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.