[monks data]
Barcelona logo
La Liga
Sep 28, 2025 at 5.30pm UK
 
Real Sociedad logo

Barcelona
2-1
Real Sociedad

FT

Barcelona 2-1 Real Sociedad: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Lamine Yamal returns to assist Robert Lewandowski

By
Yamal's Lewandowski linkup: Teenager provides winning assist against Sociedad
© Imago
Barcelona's strong start to the season continues with a 2-1 win in La Liga against Real Sociedad at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Lamine Yamal set up Barcelona's winning goal against Real Sociedad on Saturday evening, with the hosts emerging as 2-1 victors in their seventh La Liga game of the season.

The visitors opened the scoring shortly after the half-hour mark through Alvaro Odriozola, who managed to stay onside to tap home a cutback.

Barca had to wait until the end of the first half before equalising, with defender Jules Kounde meeting Marcus Rashford's corner.

Yamal came on as a substitute in the 58th minute and he made an instant impact, driving down the right flank before crossing to Robert Lewandowski, who nodded into the net in the 59th minute.

Despite Real Sociedad applying late pressure, the Catalans held onto their 2-1 lead and claimed all three points, ending the evening in first place with 19 points, 14 more than their 17th-placed opponents.


SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Lamine Yamal of Barcelona during his side's game against Real Sociedad, on September 28, 2025

The most significant aspect of Sunday's victory was that Barca were able to take advantage of the fact Real Madrid were beaten 5-2 by Atletico Madrid on Saturday, and they have leapfrogged their rivals into first place.

Hansi Flick will be delighted that Yamal was able to make an impact off the bench despite having only recently returned from injury, though it will still be important to manage the 18-year-old's minutes carefully.

As for Real Sociedad, they should not let defeat against Barca dampen their spirits considering most teams would struggle to get the better of the Catalan side.

However, boss Sergio Francisco cannot ignore the fact his side have lost four and drawn two of their opening seven games in all competitions, and he will have to turn his side's fortunes around soon if he is to avoid further scrutiny.


BARCELONA VS. REAL SOCIEDAD HIGHLIGHTS

31st min: Barcelona 0-1 Real Sociedad (Alvaro Odriozola)

Alvaro Odriozola of Real Sociedad celebrates scoring against Barcelona, on September 28, 2025

Real Sociedad counter-attack and after crosses are cleared from Barca's box, Ander Barrenetxea drives past Jules Kounde on the left before cutting across the face of goal to Odriozola to tap home.

Outstanding work from Barrenetxea!

43rd min: Barcelona 1-1 Real Sociedad (Jules Kounde)

Jules Kounde of Barcelona celebrates scoring against Real Sociedad, on September 28, 2025

Marcus Rashford sends in a corner from the left, and his delivery is met at the near post by Kounde, who fires a strong header into the top-left corner.

Back level before half time!

59th min: Barcelona 2-1 Real Sociedad (Robert Lewandowski)

Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring against Real Sociedad, on September 28, 2025

Yamal drives down the right and floats a ball into the penalty area where Lewandowski is lurking near the back post, and the veteran striker nods back off the right post and into the net.

Instant impact from Yamal!


MAN OF THE MATCH - PEDRI

Pedri of Barcelona during his side's match against Real Sociedad, on September 28, 2025

Pedri is arguably the best midfielder in the world, and he showed against Real Sociedad why he is so highly regarded, with the Spaniard completing more passes than any other player on the pitch (105).

The 22-year-old also created the second most chances (two), made the most passes into the final third (16) and won the joint most duels (eight) of any player on either team.


BARCELONA VS. REAL SOCIEDAD MATCH STATS

Possession: Barcelona 75%-25% Real Sociedad

Shots: Barcelona 22-7 Real Sociedad

Shots on target: Barcelona 12-2 Real Sociedad

Corners: Barcelona 12-1 Real Sociedad

Fouls: Barcelona 6-12 Real Sociedad


BEST STATS





WHAT NEXT?

Barcelona will take on Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday in what is sure to be an entertaining Champions League clash, and they will then face Sevilla on Sunday in La Liga.

As for Real Sociedad, their next game is against Rayo Vallecano on October 5, before they take on Celta Vigo on October 19.

ID:582509:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect8805:
Written by
Lewis Nolan
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Alvaro Odriozola Ander Barrenetxea Hansi Flick Jules Kounde Lamine Yamal Marcus Rashford Pedri Robert Lewandowski Sergio Francisco Ramos Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!