Barcelona's strong start to the season continues with a 2-1 win in La Liga against Real Sociedad at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Lamine Yamal set up Barcelona's winning goal against Real Sociedad on Saturday evening, with the hosts emerging as 2-1 victors in their seventh La Liga game of the season.

The visitors opened the scoring shortly after the half-hour mark through Alvaro Odriozola, who managed to stay onside to tap home a cutback.

Barca had to wait until the end of the first half before equalising, with defender Jules Kounde meeting Marcus Rashford's corner.

Yamal came on as a substitute in the 58th minute and he made an instant impact, driving down the right flank before crossing to Robert Lewandowski, who nodded into the net in the 59th minute.

Despite Real Sociedad applying late pressure, the Catalans held onto their 2-1 lead and claimed all three points, ending the evening in first place with 19 points, 14 more than their 17th-placed opponents.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

The most significant aspect of Sunday's victory was that Barca were able to take advantage of the fact Real Madrid were beaten 5-2 by Atletico Madrid on Saturday, and they have leapfrogged their rivals into first place.

Hansi Flick will be delighted that Yamal was able to make an impact off the bench despite having only recently returned from injury, though it will still be important to manage the 18-year-old's minutes carefully.

As for Real Sociedad, they should not let defeat against Barca dampen their spirits considering most teams would struggle to get the better of the Catalan side.

However, boss Sergio Francisco cannot ignore the fact his side have lost four and drawn two of their opening seven games in all competitions, and he will have to turn his side's fortunes around soon if he is to avoid further scrutiny.

BARCELONA VS. REAL SOCIEDAD HIGHLIGHTS

31st min: Barcelona 0-1 Real Sociedad (Alvaro Odriozola)

Real Sociedad counter-attack and after crosses are cleared from Barca's box, Ander Barrenetxea drives past Jules Kounde on the left before cutting across the face of goal to Odriozola to tap home.

Outstanding work from Barrenetxea!

43rd min: Barcelona 1-1 Real Sociedad (Jules Kounde)

Marcus Rashford sends in a corner from the left, and his delivery is met at the near post by Kounde, who fires a strong header into the top-left corner.

Back level before half time!

59th min: Barcelona 2-1 Real Sociedad (Robert Lewandowski)

Yamal drives down the right and floats a ball into the penalty area where Lewandowski is lurking near the back post, and the veteran striker nods back off the right post and into the net.

Instant impact from Yamal!

MAN OF THE MATCH - PEDRI

Pedri is arguably the best midfielder in the world, and he showed against Real Sociedad why he is so highly regarded, with the Spaniard completing more passes than any other player on the pitch (105).

The 22-year-old also created the second most chances (two), made the most passes into the final third (16) and won the joint most duels (eight) of any player on either team.

BARCELONA VS. REAL SOCIEDAD MATCH STATS

Possession: Barcelona 75%-25% Real Sociedad

Shots: Barcelona 22-7 Real Sociedad

Shots on target: Barcelona 12-2 Real Sociedad

Corners: Barcelona 12-1 Real Sociedad

Fouls: Barcelona 6-12 Real Sociedad

BEST STATS



1 - At 29 years and 288 days, Álvaro Odriozola is the oldest player to score his first goal for Real Sociedad in LaLiga since David Silva in November 2020 against Celta de Vigo (34 years and 298 days). Surprise. pic.twitter.com/ujCsg0IsFf

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 28, 2025



Marcus Rashford is really loving life at Barcelona ?? pic.twitter.com/mHYWsI29un

— OneFootball (@OneFootball) September 28, 2025



44 - Barcelona have scored in each of their last 44 games in all competitions (125 goals), equalling their best scoring streak in history, achieved between November 1942 and February 1944 (44 matches, 139 goals). Unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/PuvTcTqS48

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 28, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Barcelona will take on Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday in what is sure to be an entertaining Champions League clash, and they will then face Sevilla on Sunday in La Liga.

As for Real Sociedad, their next game is against Rayo Vallecano on October 5, before they take on Celta Vigo on October 19.

